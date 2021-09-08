Far-left protesters plan to target Kavanaugh's house: 'You're going to hear from us'

A left-wing group is planning a protest next week outside of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in reaction to his decision to dismiss a challenge to Texas' controversial abortion law.

"Brett Kavanaugh: You're going to hear from us directly," reads a Facebook event from ShutDownDC. The group says they'll use Monday's event to tell him to "keep your oppressive" ideology "out of our bodies" and demand his resignation.

The Supreme Court's public information office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

ShutDownDC suggested Kavanaugh's decision was predictable and an affront to "reproductive justice."

"Three years ago, hundreds of women, femmes, and allies undertook a month of bold direct action to stop the Senate from confirming accused sexual predator Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court," he said.

"We warned what would happen. And now, in the dead of night, Kavanaugh and four of his colleagues have effectively overturned the right to an abortion. (Although we must acknowledge that the right wing had already succeeded in making abortion largely inaccessible for many people without means and people of color living in certain states.)"

Although the Supreme Court didn't overturn Roe v. Wade, many have worried about the implications of its recent decision. It effectively allowed a ban on abortions after the point at which a fetal heartbeat can be detected, generally considered to be around six weeks.

"Make no mistake, what's happening to reproductive justice and abortion rights is far bigger than one person. But Kavanaugh is playing a key role, and so far he's been protected from any backlash. No more."

Kavanaugh is the latest of many public figures to encounter backlash from ShutDownDC. The also protested outside of former Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf's home last year. They also claim to have held a vigil outside of Sen. Josh Hawley's Missouri home in January.

Hawley's wife, Erin, reportedly filed a criminal complaint against the group, which was charged with illegal protesting.

Erin Hawley and the couple's infant daughter Abigail were home during the protest, while the senator and the couple's two sons were back in Missouri, the Kansas City (Mo.) Star reported.

The Missouri senator described the protesters as "Antifa scumbags" and accused them of vandalizing his house.

On its website, ShutDownDC defended its actions. "While we certainly cannot comment on any potentially pending criminal case, we believe it is outrageous that rich and powerful people – a United States Senator and his family – might attempt to silence peaceful citizens’ exercise of their First Amendment rights," a post read.

"Senator Hawley’s lies, both about the election and the candlelight vigil at his home, are dangerous and damaging to our democracy … These potential allegations are merely a false flag, intended to distract the public from Senator Hawley’s unconscionable behavior.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.