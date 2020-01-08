Anti-Trump demonstrators walk in circles in Senate building's lobby, call for president's conviction

Demonstrators gathered at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington on Tuesday, where they walked quietly in circles to call for President Trump's conviction following last month's impeachment vote -- and protest the prospect of war due to escalated tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Capitol police using a megaphone told the demonstrators that protests are prohibited within Senate office buildings -- although no one was reportedly arrested.

"If you do not cease and desist you will be placed under arrest," police told them, according to a video taken by Julio Rosas of Townhall.

The group wore black T-shirts with each person donning a single letter that spelled "Remove Trump," when they each stood side by side in the building's lobby. As they stood, numerous people behind them were seen walking in circles in a trance-like state.

Many appeared to have "No War" written on their hands in black ink -- and held up there hands as if to say, "Don't shoot!"

Because they were there on a weekday, and announced they planned to be in the building every day, Rosas asked the group's spokeswoman if they had jobs.

She said they came from all different walks of life and some were from the local area.

"Some people have taken time off from work. ... Our country is in danger and you have to make a choice to go away from your families and friends and your work and sacrifice your life for the better good of the nation," the spokeswoman said.

The group -- which started protesting in the Hart Building on Monday -- advocated on Twitter for others to join them Wednesday.

Users on Twitter had a range of reactions to the protests.

