Protesters dump wildfire ashes on Pelosi's porch, demand civilian climate corps: report

Youth climate activists on Monday descended upon House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s , D-Calif., home, where they dumped wildfire ashes on the speaker’s front porch while demanding a civilian climate corps.

The young protesters came from a 266-mile-long march aiming to encourage lawmakers to act on climate change that was sponsored by the Sunrise Movement, which aims to stop climate change and create new jobs in the process.

Their final stop on their trek from Paradise, after visiting Senator Dianne Feinstein's, D-Calif., residence, was Pelosi’s mansion, where the protesters dumped ashes from Butte County while leaving a mural with the words "invest in us" emblazoned on it, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Butte County was ravaged by the deadliest wildfire in the region’s history, sparking the march from the youth activists.

Joy Lee, press secretary for Pelosi, told Fox News that the "courage and resilience of the young climate activists marching for climate justice is an inspiration."

"The climate crisis is the existential threat of our time and requires bold and immediate action, which is why House Democrats have presented the most ambitious, impactful and forward-looking climate response in Congressional history," Lee said.

Pelosi's spokesperson said the "Democrats' response includes passing historic bills" targeting the reduction of pollution, investing in "clean energy and lower global temperatures," and "launching the Solving the Climate Crisis Action Plan, which is the boldest climate plan in history and called for the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps."

Lee added the climate crisis action plan will help with parks and conservation efforts as well as host "global climate summits that put environmental justice front and center of the agenda" around the globe.

"With President Biden in the White House, Democrats’ action will continue to accelerate – including as we work with the Administration to reach the goal of cutting carbon pollution in half by 2030 through the American Jobs Plan," Lee continued. "Congressional Democrats support the goals of the Civilian Climate Corps and look forward to working with the Administration to enact it in the Jobs Plan."

"They share the President’s commitment to robust workforce development and initiatives that connect workers to good-paying local jobs in industries focused on combating the climate crisis and protecting natural resources," she added. "Environmental justice for all is a priority and a bedrock value for Democrats."

A spokesperson for Feinstein told Fox News the senator "agrees with the views of the protestors that climate change is a critical threat to our world and that urgent action is needed to address it."

The Sunrise Movement did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The $2 trillion American Jobs Plan pushed by Biden and the Democrats calls for the creation of a civilian climate corps with a $10 billion price tag, although the fate of the corps funding is in limbo as the White House and Congress negotiate.

"Nancy Pelosi, I want you to get off your butt and do something," 10-year-old Eliot Kleidosty said at the protest. "Our future is getting fudged up."