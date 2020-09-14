Protester climbs on police car, gets thrown off during protest in California

A man who jumped on a California Highway Patrol car during a protest against President Trump’s visit to the state was sent hurtling to the ground when the police cruiser drove off from the demonstration.

In video posted on Twitter, the man – wearing a red cap and face mask – is seen pulling himself up onto the hood of the CHP car. After he gets his entire body on the hood, the police cruiser accelerates and sends the man tumbling over the car’s roof and trunk before he slams onto the pavement.

A group of protesters rushed over to the man, who appeared in the video to be picking himself off the ground, while others snap photos and videos on their phone of the CHP car.

The protest in the Sacramento-area occurred as President Trump visited McClellan Airport to meet with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state officials to discuss the deadly wildfires that are currently engulfing the state.

Trump, who was briefed during a stop near Sacramento before a campaign visit to Phoenix, had been mostly quiet as the catastrophe on the West Coast has unfolded over the past few weeks. He tweeted appreciation of firefighters and emergency responders on Friday, the first public comments he had made in weeks about the fires that have killed dozens, burned millions of acres and forced thousands from their homes.

Also on Monday, Trump awarded seven members of the California National Guard the Distinguished Flying Cross for the rescue of dozens of Californians during the Creek Fire in the Eldorado National Forest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.