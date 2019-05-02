Texas bill would restrict certain food stamp purchases, ban ‘sugary drinks and snacks’: reports

A proposed bill in Texas seeks to put restrictions on what types of foods can be bought with food stamps -- and certain drinks and snacks haven’t made the cut.

The bill labeled “HB4364” was brought forward by State Rep. Briscoe Cain, who said its goal is to help combat the threat of diabetes, KHOU 11 reported Tuesday.

“HB 4364 seeks to curb the spread of diabetes and other health complications among Texans in at-risk populations by eliminating sugary drinks and snacks from the state’s nutrition assistance program,” Cain said.

The bill was filed on March 8, the outlet said, however reports emerged this week about its contents.

Included among the prohibited items listed in the bill: energy drinks, sweetened and carbonated beverages, candy, certain types of chips and cookies, KTVT reported.

The bill does include some exceptions, such as coffee.

It defined an “energy drink” as being “a beverage containing at least 65 milligrams of caffeine per 8 fluid ounces that is advertised as being specifically designed to provide metabolic stimulation or an increase to the consumer’s mental or physical energy.”

“This term does not include coffee or any substantially coffee-based beverage,” the bill noted.