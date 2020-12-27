Newly elected progressive reps refuse to say if they will support Pelosi for speaker reelection

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will have to be reelected by her colleagues if she wants to hold on to her position in the new congressional term, but two newly elected progressive Democrats refuse to say whether they will support her.

Reps.-elect Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., who were both endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, were asked on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday if they will back Pelosi when their term begins on Jan. 3. Bush appeared to stifle a laugh before answering.

REP.-ELECT CORI BUSH, BLM ACTIVISTS, LANDS SEAT ON POWERFUL HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

"What I'm going to do is make sure that the voices of the people of St. Louis are heard and that we have what we need, and so you'll find out then," Bush said.

Host Dana Bash noted that Bush had not said yes, prompting Bush to reiterate her statement.

NEW 'SQUAD' MEMBER JAMAAL BOWMAN CALLS AMERICAN CAPITALISM 'SLAVERY BY ANOTHER NAME'

"I'm working with my community. I'm working with my community," she said.

Bowman was next to address the question, without fully answering it.

"So, you will find out when my vote is tallied," he said, " and again, organizing with our community to figure out what's best."

Bash pressed the subject, asking what organizing with their communities would contribute to their decisions. Bowman responded by listing legislative goals.

"We got to bring H.R. 40 to the floor for a vote," he said, referring to the bill that aims to establish a commission to develop reparations proposals. "We need reparations for the African American community, we need a federal jobs guarantee, we need 'Medicare-for-all.'"