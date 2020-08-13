Progressives blast DNC for giving AOC just 60 seconds at convention but more time to Kasich, Bloomberg

Progressives blasted the Democratic National Committee for allotting only 60 seconds at next week's convention to "Squad" member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., while giving larger platforms to former Republican Gov. John Kasich and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Ocasio-Cortez has become an icon among the left since being sworn into Congress in 2018, but she is set to give a one-minute pre-recorded address at the convention, which she acknowledged on Twitter quoting the poem "God's Minute" by the late civil rights leader Dr. Benjamin E. Mays.

“I only have a minute. Sixty seconds in it. Forced upon me, I did not choose it, But I know that I must use it,” Ocasio-Cortez cited the poem on Wednesday. “Give account if I abuse it. Suffer if I lose it. Only a tiny little minute, But eternity is in it."

Her fans blasted the DNC's decision to give her such a small window to speak while a Kasich, a former Republican governor, and Bloomberg, a former Republican, apparently will get more airtime.

"REPUBLICAN John Kasich is getting more time to speak at the DEMOCRATIC national Convention than @AOC. That is all," progressive activist Nabilah Islam reacted.

"Hey at least AOC is getting a 60 second ad during the intermission at the Kasich Bloomberg Show," former Bernie Sanders speechwriter David Sirota quipped.

"Mike Bloomberg, John Kasich, Pete Buttigieg and 60 seconds of pre-recorded, officially approved AOC is in fact the perfect representation of the Dem party," The Hill's Krystal Ball wrote.

"@AOC needs more than 60 seconds if we're fine wasting time & space bringing Bloomberg & Kasich. This is more proof the DNC still doesn't understand the Democratic base, the youth, people of color, or the fact they are not a conservative party. It's OK to be progressive. It's OK," New York Times columnist Wajahat Ali said.

"Joe Rogan’s naughty jokes are worse than a guy who blocked a minimum wage increase and implemented stop & frisk according to Democratic elites," progressive commentator Kyle Kulinski tweeted, referring to Bloomberg's policies as NYC mayor.

"With the @DNC giving John Kasich, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg and other Republicans/Republican-lites significantly more speaking time than @AOC... one of the most popular politicians in America...one has to wonder whether they're trying to lose," Status Coup co-founder Jordan Chariton pondered.

Many progressives were also outspoken with condemnation of Joe Biden's selection of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. as his running mate.

Others set to speak at next week's convention include former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton along with several of Biden's former 2020 rivals including Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and Cory Booker.