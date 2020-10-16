Progressive group that opposed Biden in primary buys ad supporting him

A progressive group that opposed Joe Biden in the primary, has changed its tune and is now urging Democrats to vote for him this upcoming election.

Justice Democrats, a left-wing outfit, is launching its first six-figure ad buy aimed at electing him this fall, which was mocked online by conservatives for its less-than-stellar endorsement.

"I honestly don't know who this is supposed to appeal to beyond people who have already decided to vote for Biden and want to feel morally superior. From a pure marketing perspective, it's awful," one user wrote.

"This is a truly bizarre pro-Biden ad," Daily Caller's Mary Margaret Olohan added.

The 'bleeped'-out digital ad, which will air in Pennsylvania and Arizona, depicted a mother who lost her job during the coronavirus pandemic. The woman is seen carrying for her child at home while announcing her frustration at President Trump's handling of the outbreak in the U.S.

The woman suggests that while Biden isn't exactly an exciting candidate, you should still vote for him because the alternative means Trump will remain in office.

“Look, maybe you don't like the other guy running for president,” the woman says in the ad, first reported by Politico. “I get it. I don't like anyone right now. But could you do me a favor? Take 10 minutes this November, and f---ing vote.”

"Can you do that for me?" she continues.

The ad was targeted towards young people and minority voters who are unsure whether they’re going to the polls this upcoming election. It was also meant for suburban white women who are on the fence between the two candidates.

“Progressives understand what’s at stake in this election,” said Alexandra Rojas, executive director of Justice Democrats, in a statement, according to Politico. “A straightforward ‘tell-it-like-it-is’ ad like this can cut through for Joe Biden. The results have been showing us that the ad has been resonating with low-propensity Black and Latino voters, white women suburban swing voters, and Bernie-aligned millennials -- all of whom have been going through hell these past few months.”

The organization previously endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders I-Vt., in March. The 501(c)4 arm of the Justice Democrats also funded digital spots addressing Biden's support for the Iraq War, among other issues, Politico reported.