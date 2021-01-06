AOC, progressive House Dems call for 'transformative change across America' after Georgia Senate elections

Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal and other progressive lawmakers on Wednesday called for "transformative change across America" as America awaited the results of one Georgia runoff Senate race.

Democrat Raphael Warnock is projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., according to the Fox News Decision Desk early Wednesday. The race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and former Republican Sen. David Perdue is still too close to call, though Ossoff claimed victory Wednesday morning.

If Ossoff defeats Perdue, Democrats will hold the presidency and control both the House and Senate, which could allow the party to carry out more progressive policies.

"VICTORY in Georgia must lead to transformative change across America!" Jayapal tweeted. "Recurring survival checks, union jobs that pay a living wage, guaranteed health care, racial justice, voting rights, immigration reform, climate action, repro justice, education, and MUCH more. It can’t wait!"

Jayapal later tweeted a list of progressive agenda goals, including COVID-19 relief such as "survival checks," $15 federal minimum wage, a "green renewable energy infrastructure package," "humane immigration policy," "racial justice," universal health care, "democracy reform," "bold" climate policies, universal child care and family leave, and free college.

The National Republican Congressional Committee on Wednesday criticized the comments from Democratic lawmakers, saying they are "pushing for a socialist agenda."

"The socialist Democrats just can’t help themselves. They are openly pushing for a socialist agenda that will raise taxes, destroy our economy and leave communities less safe," NRCC Spokesman Mike Berg said in a statement to Fox News.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of four progressive congresswomen who refer to themselves as The Squad, including Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, retweeted Jayapal's "transformative change" message and later shared her own list of policy priorities.

"Hello! It’s a new day! Who’s ready to PUSH?" Ocasio-Cortez said in an emoji-filled tweet on Wednesday. "Ready to PUSH for retroactive COVID relief? And to PUSH for student loan cancellation? For climate justice? Healthcare? Voting rights? Ending the death penalty? What policies do you most want to PUSH for?"

Omar tweeted that Democrats must "go big or go home," as she also used the "transformative change" line in a tweet.

Pressley also touted universal health care, housing, jobs, food and "economic justice" in a Wednesday tweet.

"Medicare for all. Housing for all. Jobs for all. Food for all. Economic justice for all. New year," she wrote.