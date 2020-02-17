Pro-Warren group slams Klobuchar as ‘completely unprepared’

As she battles to rebound after a lackluster fourth-place finish in last week’s New Hampshire primary, Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s getting some help from a leading progressive organization that backs her White House bid.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee – which is a major supporter of Warren’s presidential campaign – on Monday took aim at moderate Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who easily beat out the Massachusetts senator for third place in New Hampshire.

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

The email by the PCCC argues that “the voters of New Hampshire just made a terrible mistake” and that Klobuchar surged in the final weekend before the primary because of “a couple good zingers in the last debate.”

The PCCC charged that “Klobuchar has faced no scrutiny this year. New Hampshire voters didn't know that Klobuchar voted to confirm two-thirds of Trump judges to lifetime appointments – and has one of the most conservative records of any Democrat.”

Klobuchar received plenty of attention last year for her tough questioning of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. But over the course of the 2017-2018 congressional session, Klobuchar voted to confirm nearly two-thirds of judges nominated by President Trump, far more than any other Senate Democrat who was or still is running for the White House.

The email to PCCC supporters called Klobuchar "completely unprepared," spotlighting an interview she did Thursday with the Spanish-language network Telemundo in which Klobuchar failed to name the president of Mexico – and pointed to a Telemundo report that Klobuchar ended the interview and “stormed off the set!”

Klobuchar campaign communications director Tim Hogan, taking to Twitter, pointed to the PCCC's charge that New Hampshire voters "made a terrible mistake."

"Not a great look. Blaming voters? Doubt @ewarren agrees with that," Hogan stressed.

Thanks to her strong third-place finish in New Hampshire, Klobuchar has seen an infusion of campaign cash. The recent polls in Nevada suggest Warren, Klobuchar, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and environmental advocate Tom Steyer all knotted up for third place, behind Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former Vice President Joe Biden.