Politics
Published
Last Update 52 mins ago

Pro-Trump protester shot at Capitol is dead, DC police confirm

Video shows the woman, a pro-Trump protester, falling to the ground and becoming limp after she was shot

By Morgan Phillips | Fox News
Chaos breaks out at Capitol as segment of Trump supporters break in

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., offers reaction from the Capitol on 'Bill Hemmer Reports'

Amid chaos at the U.S. Capitol, one woman was shot in the neck and has succumbed to her injuries. 

Video shows the woman, wearing a Trump flag, falling to the ground and becoming limp after she was shot in the chest. The woman was transported away from the Capitol just before 3 p.m. The shot was fired by a police officer.

The woman has since died, D.C. Metropolitan Police confirmed to Fox News. 

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates. 

