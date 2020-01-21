Pro-Life movement slideshow
Women in the Pro-Life Movement
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Catherine-Glenn-Foster-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Catherine Glenn Foster serves as the head Americans United for Life, which aims to install pro-life protections across the United States. Her activism was influenced by her own experience with a forced abortion when she was in college. If someone had offered “a life affirming choice, if someone had said, ‘you are enough, you can do this, we are here for you,’” she said, she would have had time to more carefully consider her decision.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Catherine-Glenn-Foster-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Lila-Rose-REUTERS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1At 15, Lila Rose started what would become one of the leading pro-life organizations in the United States. Live Action focuses on educating its millions of followers about abortion and its impacts on society. In an interview with Fox News, Rose denied that the overwhelming presence of women in the movement was a "political" gambit. Instead, she said, it comes out of compassion for others as abortion strikes them in such a "profound way." "It's really borne out of the passion in so many women to stop this horror, and to restore a true, an accurate meaning of what it means to be a woman."Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Lila-Rose-REUTERS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Abby-Johnson-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood director, amplified her baby's heartbeat in Times Square last year in an effort to raise awareness about life in the womb. After leaving Planned Parenthood, she founded "And Then There Were None" in order to help women like herself leave clinics. Her own story came to the big screen in 2019 with the movie "Unplanned. "I can't tell you of one instance when I actually empowered a woman," she said of her experience at the nation's largest abortion provider.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Abby-Johnson-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Destiny-Herndon-De-la-Rosa-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Herndon-De la Rosa, founder of New Wave Feminists, passionately denounces the idea that abortion is a form of empowerment for women. Although her organization supports birth control, she said men like Playboy founder Hugh Hefner "stigmatized our fertility" by pushing the practice. "Feminism should always be about celebrating everything that makes us women, not placating the patriarchy by going along with this idea that it's a weakness and a liability to the world," she said. She told Fox News that her own mother inspired her by not aborting her despite facing difficult circumstances as a teenager.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Destiny-Herndon-De-la-Rosa-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Janet-Porter-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Janet Porter (middle) is the author of the controversial "heartbeat legislation" that has swept the United States and provoked the ire of pro-choice activists. So far, versions of her bill have passed state legislatures in Ohio, Georgia, Arkansas, and many others.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Janet-Porter-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Gianna-Jessen-Getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Gianna Jessen remains committed to opposing abortion and leading an active lifestyle while she struggles with cerebral palsy. According to Jessen, she developed the condition after a botched saline abortion suffocated her while she was in her mother's womb. A passionate speaker, Jessen has appeared before Congress in an effort to warn about the practice.Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Gianna-Jessen-Getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Penny-Young-Nance-copy.png?ve=1&tl=1Penny Young Nance is the President of Concerned Women for America. Nance told Fox News that her activism was driven in part by the deep sorrow she saw friends experiencing after abortions. After working for a trade association, Nance entered the pro-life movement because she wanted to do something that made her passionate about going to work in the morning.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Penny-Young-Nance-copy.png?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Kristan-Hawkins-Getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Kristan Hawkins grew up in a conservative home but became adamant about the pro-life issue after volunteering at a pregnancy center in high school. Seeing young girls come in and realizing the physical reality of abortion, she said, made her "so mad." "Abortion is the opposite of empowerment," she said. Today, she leads a variety pro-life initiatives with chapters on campuses around the United States. For example, SFLA’s “diaper drives” collected an estimated 156,750 diapers in the fall of 2019.Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Kristan-Hawkins-Getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Kristi-Kollar-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Kristi Kollar became pregnant after she was sexually assaulted in high school. With her father's help, she was able to move to New York City for school while raising her daughter. She currently collaborates with Save The 1, an organization that focuses on promoting a pro-life ethic in the face of sexual assault.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Kristi-Kollar-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Sue-Ellen-Browder-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Sue Ellen Browder is an author and former writer at Cosmopolitan Magazine. Her book -- "Subverted: How I Helped the Sexual Revolution Hijack the Women's Movement" claims external forces derailed 20th Century feminism -- specifically through the National Organization for Women (NOW) and narratives like the ones she promoted through what she says were fabricated stories at Cosmo. She previously got an abortion, which she says she wouldn't have had without Roe v. Wade in place. "Law is a teacher," she told Fox News.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Sue-Ellen-Browder-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Katie-Yoder-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Katie Yoder is a successful writer whose work has appeared in major outlets like Fox News. She spent years tracking media bias on abortion and now writes weekly columns for Catholic Vote and Townhall. According to Yoder, abortion "wounds women" and "twists humanity's strongest natural bond, which is a mother's love for her child."Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Katie-Yoder-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Serrin-Foster-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Serrin Foster serves as President of Feminists for Life where she works on efforts like helping to improve campus conditions for working mothers. Her organization, under different leadership, spun off from the National Organization from Women (NOW) after it adopted a pro-choice resolution. “We’re constantly working on systematically eliminating the reasons that drive women to abortion,” she told Fox News.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Serrin-Foster-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Lauretta-Brown-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Lauretta Brown is a journalist working as a staff writer at the National Catholic Register. She's asked legislators tough questions about the issue and written in-depth about crisis pregnancy centers, as well as the science surrounding abortion. "People need to be aware that a pre-born baby’s complete genetic code – distinct from that of the mother – is present from the moment of conception, that a fetal heart starts to beat at six weeks, and that the so-called standard of viability is continually shifting backward with the wonders of modern medicine," she told Fox News.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Lauretta-Brown-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Erika-Bachiochi-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Erika Bachiochi was an "ardent pro-choice feminist" but changed her mind after spending a semester in Washington, D.C. as a college student, and hearing arguments from people like law professor Helen Alvare and author Mary Ann Glendon. While interning at an organization focused on welfare reform, she was "shocked" by how much abortion was proposed as a way to address poor, pregnant women. She now works as a scholar at the Ethics and Public Policy Center and is planning to publish a forthcoming intellectual history of women's rights.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Erika-Bachiochi-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Georgette-Forney-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Georgette Forney has spent more than two decades in the pro-life movement. Currently the president of Anglicans for Life, she also helped co-found a group, "Silent No More Awareness," dedicated to women like her who wish to share their stories of abortion regret. "As I learned more about pro-life work and saw the level of compassion and empathy amongst people, I felt safe sharing my story," she said.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Georgette-Forney-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Alexandra-DeSanctis-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Alexandra DeSanctis is a writer at the National Review and longtime pro-life activist. She previously served as the head of her pro-life club in high school and participated in Notre Dame's club while studying at the university. DeSanctis frequently posts detailed articles on major issues surrounding abortion, and has become one of the most prominent pro-life intellectuals on Twitter.National Review/YouTubehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Alexandra-DeSanctis-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Adrienne-Moton-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Adrienne Moton previously worked in the infamous clinic of Dr. Kermit Gosnell and was one of the staff members who faced jail time for her conduct. "Because of how it changed me as a person," she said of her work at the clinic, "it was not right." A friend of Gosnell's niece, Moton started working at the clinic as a stand-in for someone else. She initially cleaned instruments and slowly transitioned to greater involvement with abortions. Now, she belongs to Johnson's "And Then There Were None" group and speaks against working in abortion clinics.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Adrienne-Moton-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Monica-Miller-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Monica Miller serves as the Director of Citizens for a Pro-Life Society. Her organization leads "red rose rescues" in which pro-life activists offer women roses and talk to them while they wait in abortion clinics. "It's been very effective," she claims, citing how women turn away from the procedure. Afterwards, she says her organization provides relief in the form of rent payments, groceries, and other items. Those relationships sometimes last years after the pregnancy, she said.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Monica-Miller-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Marjorie-Dannenfelser-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Marjorie Dannenfelser previously served as the pro-choice co-chair of her College Republicans chapter. After switching her major to philosophy she started opposing abortion and eventually worked for a pro-life Democratic representative in Washington, DC. "I really thought politics was the big missing link in the pro-life movement," she told Fox News. She added that "politics is the gift of our founders to fix the most egregious human rights violations that we know." Dannenfelser now serves as the President of Susan B. Anthony List, which recently announced a $52 million budget for the 2020 election cycle.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Marjorie-Dannenfelser-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Leah-Jacobson-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Leah Jacobson leads the Guiding Star Project where she seeks to help women transition into being new mothers. She promotes what she calls "holistic feminism" and is planning to publish a book on the issue in 2020.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Leah-Jacobson-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Pam-Whitehead-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Pam Whitehead leads both CheckMyClinic.org and Loveline, which are ministries of Johnson's organization. After experiencing the regret of her own abortion, she says she wants to help women find resources and help in difficult circumstances. Just months after launching, Loveline provided more than $22,000 in household and material goods.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Pam-Whitehead-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Cindy-Hopkins-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Cindy Hopkins is vice president of Center Services and Client Care at Care Net, where she oversees a network of more 1,100 pregnancy centers. Hopkins told Fox she was driven to pro-life activism out of compassion for women facing difficult situations. Care Net delivered more than $60 million in free services for 2019 and has served more than 1.7 million clients since beginning.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Cindy-Hopkins-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Annette-Lancaster-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Annette Lancaster previously worked as a Planned Parenthood health center manager, but currently speaks at events hosted by Abby Johnson's organization. Lancaster told Fox News she's passionate about the issue because of the psychological pressures and issues she underwent at the company. Clinic workers, she claimed, would use drugs and alcohol as a "coping mechanism" in the face of internal conflicts over the morality of abortion.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Annette-Lancaster-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Helen-Alvare-GMU.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Helen Alvare is a longtime pro-life activist who serves as a family law professor at George Mason University's law school. After receiving her law degree from Cornell, she went on to work as a litigator and professor at Catholic University.GMUhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Helen-Alvare-GMU.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Mary-McClusky-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Mary McCluskey leads Project Rachel, a Catholic ministry designed to assist women with healing after abortion.Renata Grzan Photographyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Mary-McClusky-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Lauren-Chen-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Lauren Chen is a BlazeTV host who slowly became pro-life after encountering material like Live Action's. While speaking with Fox News, Chen indicated that feminists should be more outraged about abortion given that the procedure is often used to target females in the womb.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Lauren-Chen-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Jeanne-Mancini-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Jeanne Mancini leads the March for Life, which is the largest annual pro-life gathering in the United States. After college, Mancini joined the Jesuit Volunteer Corps and worked with youth who had either been or neglected and were staying in a youth crisis center. Although she was always pro-life, she came out of that experience with an even firmer conviction. "I really grappled with the deep, philosophical question about if it would be better if these children weren't born because their lives had such violence, such sadness ... I came to realize: 'who am I to judge the value of someone's life? Every life has inherent value from the moment of fertilization or conception. And to think that because they've suffered some really difficult scenarios -- that they shouldn't have been born or have less value is just a terrible way and an erroneous way ... of looking at things," she said.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Jeanne-Mancini-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Maureen-Ferguson-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Maureen Ferguson is a senior fellow at the Catholic Association and provides commentary on abortion. She and others say it's "insulting" to assume that all women are pro-choice. "Fighting authentically for women's rights is to have society change to recognize and value the dignity of motherhood -- and to accomodate the fact that women bear children," she told Fox News.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Maureen-Ferguson-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Lauren-Muzyka-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Lauren Muzyka (front row, third from left) is one of the many pro-life protesters who reached out to Planned Parenthood employees. Muzyka's organization, Sidewalk Advocates for Life, regularly counsels women outside of clinics in an attempt to offer them alternatives to abortion. "Abortion looks at a woman and says you can't -- and our message to a woman is you can -- that you are strong enough, that you are amazing enough," she said. Her organization claims to have saved more than 7,500 babies and helped dozens of clinic workers leave their jobs.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Lauren-Muzyka-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Kristen-Day-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Kristen Day serves as the executive director of Democrats for Life, where she works to bring ideological diversity to the party. I always say it's so odd to me that the Democratic Party is pushing the deregulation of the abortion industry because -- have you ever met a regulation that Democrats didn't love?" She suggested that Democrats should focus less on deregulation and more on helping low-income mothers.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Kristen-Day-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Claire-Chretien-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Claire Chretien was pro-choice in high school, but now works as an associate editor with LifeSiteNews.com, which provides heavy coverage and commentary on abortion. Chretien told Fox News that the transition occurred in high school when she realized that abortion "is the absolute greatest human rights injustice of our time and that we have a duty to speak up against it."Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Claire-Chretien-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Rebecca-Kiessling-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Rebecca Kiessling is an ardent pro-life activist and attorney. She claims that she was conceived in rape and would've been aborted in Roe v. Wade were it the law of the land at the time. Her organization, Save the 1, focuses on protecting all pre-born children "without exception and without compromise."Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Rebecca-Kiessling-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Catherine-Hadro-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Catherine Hadro hosts EWTN's "Pro-Life Weekly," which specifically focuses on abortion. Her passion for pro-life issues stems from her mother's own decision not to abort while pregnant with her sister.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Catherine-Hadro-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Carol-Tobias-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Carol Tobias leads the National Right to Life Committee after decades fighting for the pro-life cause. She served as the executive director of the North Dakota right to life committee for years. "I think the feminist movement has failed because they are telling women the only way you can succeed is to kill your child," she said.Providedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Carol-Tobias-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
