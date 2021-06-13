Pro-life advocates warn of 'egregious' Democratic bill that would guarantee abortion rights throughout US

Pro-life advocates are warning of a new "egregious" bill introduced by Democrats last week meant to protect abortion access in states passing laws to restrict it, according to a report.

The Women’s Health Protection Act was introduced Thursday by Democratic U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut. It would guarantee a woman’s right to get an abortion in the U.S. even if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

A House version was introduced by Democratic U.S. Reps. Judy Chu of California; Lois Frankel of Florida; Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts; and Veronica Escobar of Texas..

Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser called the bill "egregious."

"While most Americans want reasonable pro-life protections for unborn children, pro-abortion Democrats are moving swiftly in the opposite direction," she said, according to the Catholic News Agency.

Dannenfelser said the bill would "destroy existing pro-life protections at the state level and prevent future pro-life limits from being enacted."

Tom McClusky, president of March for Life Action, told the news agency the bill is part of the Democrats' "radical abortion agenda."

"Among other extreme policies, the bill would eliminate nearly all state laws that regulate abortion and force objecting hospitals and medical professionals to perform or participate in the life-ending procedure," McClusky said. "It would also do away with popular pro-life riders like the Hyde amendment which protect Americans from paying for abortions with their tax dollars."

Later this year, the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks and could be used as a precedent to overturn the 1973 Supreme Court decision that guaranteed the right to an abortion in the U.S., according to The Washington Post.

Several other states have passed similar laws and so-called "heartbeat" bills that ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

"Right now in states across this country, Roe v. Wade is under attack and millions of women are at risk of losing the freedom to make their own personal health decisions," Baldwin said in a statement, according to WJFW-TV in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. "It is past time to stand up to these extreme threats to women's constitutionally protected reproductive rights, which is why I'm championing the Women's Health Protection Act. Every woman, regardless of where she lives, deserves the freedom to make her own, personal decisions about her health care, her family and her body."

The bill has been introduced in every Congress since 2013 but has never been up for a vote, according to the news agency.

"This issue is about more than health care, it’s about human rights — all our rights," Blumenthal said," claiming the law "has never been more urgent or more necessary" because of the impending Supreme Court case, CNA reported.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris ran on a pro-choice platform during the election.