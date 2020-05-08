Pro-Biden super PAC launches $10 million ad blitz

One of the top two super PACs supporting former Vice President Joe Biden’s White House bid announced on Friday that it's launching a $10 million pre-Democratic convention ad blitz that kicks off this weekend.

The first of the TV commercials – which will run on national cable television and broadcast TV in key general election battleground states – is a positive spot that showcases Biden’s middle-class upbringing and his record working to resurrect the American economy following the 2008 collapse that sparked the Great Recession.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SHELLING OUT $10 MILLION TO RUN SPOTS CRITICIZING BIDEN

In the one-minute long ad by Unite the Country, Biden recounts when he was in third grade and his father left their Scranton, Pa., home for a better job in Delaware. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee spotlighted that his dad always reminded him that “a job is about a lot more than a paycheck. It’s about your dignity, it’s about respect, it’s about your place in the community, it’s about being able to look your child in the eye and say ‘it’s going to be OK’ and know it’s true.”

The clip is an excerpt from the then-vice president’s speech at the 2012 Democratic convention in Charlotte, N.C. Variations of the story have become a staple in Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign stump speech.

Using words on the screen, the ad spotlights that Biden “led the 2009 American Recovery Act” and that “he oversaw rebuilding the auto industry.”

NATION'S JOBLESS RATE HITS 14.7 PERCENT, HIGHEST SINCE GREAT DEPRESSION

The release of the ad comes as the Labor Department announced on Friday morning that the nation’s unemployment rate skyrocketed to 14.7 percent last month due to the shutdown in March of much of the economy to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The jobless rate is the highest since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Unite the Country – which formed last autumn to support Biden’s bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and is currently one of the two major super PACs backing the former vice president’s general election challenge against President Trump – emphasized that their ad-blitz will positively tell Biden’s story. They noted that their focus groups and polling show that voters move to support Biden when hearing about his economic accomplishments.

The other major super PAC backing Biden – Priorities USA – has been relentless in attacking President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic with a series of ads the past two months running in key battleground states.

“Voters see the disastrous presidency of Donald Trump every single day as he endangers lives and weakens our economy. It’s time for them to hear the story of Joe Biden and his leadership during tough economic times,” Unite the Country CEO Steve Schale said. “Unite the Country successfully helped tell Joe Biden’s story during the primary and we will continue to do so through November.”

The launch of the Unite the Country campaign comes as Trump’s reelection team went up with a more than $10 million ad-blitz blasting Biden as long being soft on China, which the president has increasingly blamed for allowing the coronavirus – which originated in the country – to spread globally.