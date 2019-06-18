Princeton professor calls Trump's tweet about ICE raids a 'terroristic act'

Princeton Professor of American American studies Eddie Glaude made a stunning claim about President Trump during an interview with MSNBC.

Glaude, responding to the president's announced upcoming ICE raids on illegal immigrants, accused Trump of adopting a barbaric policy that seeks to terrorize families with children.

The professor called Trump's announcement an act of terror and said America's sympathies should lie with illegal immigrant families, and not with the president.

He also questioned Trump's ability to actually carry out his proposed plan.

MEXICO VOWS TO HELP CENTRAL AMERICAN MIGRANTS AMID CRACKDOWN

"What we need to do is to understand what is really motivating this ... is cruelty. It's cruelty" he told MSNBC.

"What Donald Trump did yesterday, what he announced via Twitter -- and this might sound hyperbolic to some folk -- it was a terroristic act.

"Think about all of those mixed families, people who have parents, who have kids. We know that he can’t really implement this."

He also accused the Trump administration of targeting productive members of society and called their actions "horrifying."

"This was just a political ploy. But what is he doing? He's terrorizing families in communities who think that they’re going to be snatched from their kids, who have to walk around daily wondering whether an ICE Agent is going to show up at work and snatch them," Glaude said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He's announcing his campaign. Instead of calling people rapists, he's announcing his campaign by enacting terror on families who are often really close and productive members of communities around this country. It's horrifying."