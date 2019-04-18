Yang: Companies like Amazon will fund my Universal Basic Income plan

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang promoted his ‘Freedom Dividend’ plan while appearing on “Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream” Thursday and revealed that tech companies like Amazon would fund his proposed program which aims to give American adults $1,000 dollars monthly.



“We all can see that Amazon paid zero in federal taxes last year despite record revenues. And so, ff we know that the big winners in the new technology age are going to be paying zero taxes then of course were not going to have enough money to go around,” Yang told Bream when pressed about how he would fund Universal Basic Income plan.



“But if we follow other countries examples and create a mechanism where we all benefit from these innovations, then we can pay for a $1,000 dividend for every American adult. Our economy is up to a record $20 trillion. Just the problem is those benefits are not being felt by the average American family,” Yang said.

DEM 2020 CANDIDATE ANDREW YANG STANDS BY 'FREEDOM DIVIDEND'



Yang’s proposal would give every American adult over the age of 18 a monthly payment of $1,000 dollars “independent of one’s work status or any other factor,” according to his website.



This wouldn’t be the first time Amazon is dragged into a political conversation.



Earlier this year Amazon decided not to build their headquarters in Queens, New York after the company and city were criticized over tax breaks.



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was one the most prominent critics of the deal.

OCASIO-CORTEZ CHEERS AS AMAZON REPORTEDLY RECONSIDERS NY HQ AFTER FIERCE OPPOSITION

The Venture for America founder says his plan would boost the economy and add jobs.



“Under my plan, the ‘Freedom Dividend,’ if you put $1,000 a month in the hands of every American consumer, a lot of that money would get circulated through economy over and over again and it would create hundreds of thousands of new jobs in main street economies around the country,” Yang said.