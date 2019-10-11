Presidential election debate schedule revealed for 2020

The dates and locations for three presidential debates and one vice presidential faceoff have been set and their locations revealed Friday by the Commission on Presidential Debates, a nonprofit that has organized the general-election presidential and vice-presidential debates for over 30 years.

The host cities for the first three presidential showdowns include the University of Notre Dame in Indiana on Sept. 29, 2020, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor on Oct. 15, 2020, and Belmont University in Tennessee on Oct. 22, 2020.

The University of Utah in Salt Lake City will also host the first vice presidential debate on Oct. 7, 2020.

Each debate will begin at 9 pm EST and run for 90 minutes without commercial breaks, the Commission announced. Further details, like the debate formats or the moderators, have not yet been disclosed.

Historically, the debates are aired by each one of the major broadcast networks, drawing millions of viewers each night.

The Commission, which was established in 1987 and is not sponsored by the government nor by either political party, began soliciting bids from groups interested in hosting the 2020 debates about two years in advance of the election.

Host criteria included having a debate hall that is at least 15,000 square feet with air conditioning, space for at least 40 television remote trucks, trailers and satellite trucks up to 53 feet in length, a guarantee of the complete city services, including public safety personnel, and a financial contribution.

They received bids from six groups in total, including the City of Harford in Connecticut and Creighton University in Omaha, Neb., neither of which were selected by board members for the first four rounds of debates.

The CPD will begin inviting eligible presidential candidates and their running mates to participate in the scheduled debates after Labor Day 2020.

According to pre-determined criteria by board members, "candidates must appear on a sufficient number of state ballots to have a mathematical chance of winning a majority vote in the Electoral College," and also have at least 15 percent of the national electorate based on polling averages from "five selected national public opinion polling organizations" that are selected based on "the quality of the methodology employed, the reputation of the polling organizations and the frequency of the polling conducted."

The criteria was determined by board members of the CPD headed by former League of Women Voters President Dorothy Ridings, who serves as a co-chair of the CPD.

“We concluded that the CPD serves its voter education mission best when, in the final weeks of the campaign, based on pre-established, published, objective and transparent criteria, it identifies those individuals whose public support places them among the leading candidates and invites them to debate the issues of the day," Ridings said in a statement. "We also concluded that the best available measure of public support is high-quality public opinion polling conducted near the time of the debates.”