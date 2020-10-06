Committee on Presidential Debates discussing holding next debate between US President Trump and Joe Biden outdoors: report

The Committee on Presidential Debates (CPD) is reportedly discussing holding the next presidential debate in open air.

“NEW - source familiar with discussions related to the CPD debates said one option being discussed is debates being held outside,” New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman wrote on Twitter.

“Others say this is less likely than other possibilities being discussed to happen,” Haberman added.

DON'T EXPECT A REPEAT OF THE TRUMP-BIDEN CLASH AT VP DEBATE

After a COVID-19 outbreak in the White House prompted a scare among those who attended last Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, the CPD will now install plexiglass and seat candidates 12 feet apart for the vice presidential debate on Wednesday at the University of Utah.

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris of California will not have to wear masks onstage, but they will have to be tested for coronavirus prior to the debate. President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 a few days after the debate, along with First Lady Melania Trump and at least 18 other White House staffers and GOP lawmakers. Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden tested negative for the virus.

Trump and Biden will face off on Oct. 15 in Miami. The president returned to the White House after a stint at Walter Reed Medical Center while battling the virus, and said Tuesday he was “looking forward” to debating Biden next week.

A final debate is scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.