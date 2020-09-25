On the 2020 campaign trail: Where are the presidential candidates today?

With Election Day less than 40 days away, the presidential candidates have entered the home stretch of the 2020 campaign.

Here's where the candidates will be traveling­­ and how they'll be spending their time on Friday, Sept. 25:

The president will kick off the day with a Latinos for Trump roundtable in Doral, Fla., according to a pool report of his schedule.

From there, he will travel to Atlanta and head to the Cobb Galleria Centre, where he will deliver remarks on Black economic empowerment. The event is slated to begin at 2:40 p.m. ET.

Once the event concludes, Trump is scheduled to return to Washington for a roundtable with supporters at the Trump International Hotel.

But the president will only be in Washington briefly before leaving for Newport News, Va., which is just a few minutes away from Williamsburg. There, Trump will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again event, scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden

The former vice president departed Wilmington, Del., early Friday morning for Washington where he and his wife, Jill Biden, will pay their respects to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The 87-year-old died one week ago of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, just weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election. Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the high court, will lie in state in the National Statuary Hall of the Capitol on Friday.

Vice President Mike Pence

The Trump campaign has not yet released the schedule for the vice president.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris

The California senator is also slated to pay her respects to Ginsburg on Friday, although it's unclear what time that will happen.

Harris will also participate virtually in the 111th NAACP National Convention to discuss racial injustice, the coronavirus pandemic and the Harris-Biden vision for the future of the nation.