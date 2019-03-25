President Trump's former attorney: Mueller took too long, Nadler and Schiff a 'disgrace'

President Trump’s former attorney said Monday the president was very happy with Attorney General William Barr, that Robert Mueller’s investigation took too long and he also blasted Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., as a “disgrace.”

“I mean my criticism of Mueller is he took too long. I mean two years was nuts. He had all the evidence back in September of 2017,” attorney John Dowd said on Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show.”

LINDSEY GRAHAM WILL PROBE ALLEGED FISA ABUSES AT FBI

Dowd criticized Mueller while talking about corruption within the FBI and said “everyone should be held accountable” for undermining the system.

Barr released a four-page summary of Special Counsel Mueller’s findings, saying there was no collusion between President Trump and Russia.

Trump’s former attorney also lashed out at Nadler and Schiff for their reactions to the Mueller report.

“President Trump is wrong. This report does not amount to a so called ‘total exoneration,’” Nadler said Sunday.

“He is just a complete counterfeit," Dowd told Kilmeade in response to Nadler's remarks. "He doesn't know what he's talking about. And he just makes stuff up, Brian, every single day. We put up with this for two years ever since the president was elected. They just make it up.”

“And I saw Schiff on television the same way. They're a disgrace. There was a time when if someone on the House talked the way some of these people did, they'd all be before the ethics committee.”

Schiff has said numerous time that he has ‘evidence of collusion’ but so far has not produced it.

READ THE MUELLER REPORT'S FINDINGS

Dowd said he spoke with the president after the report was released and he was in good spirits.

“He sounded good. He is very happy with Bill Barr, which was nice to hear that he's happy with the Department of Justice, which is a place that I love,” Dowd said.

