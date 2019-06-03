President Trump visits the United Kingdom
President Donald Trump was visiting the U.K. to commemorate 75 years after D-Day.
National flags of Britain and the U.S. lining the thoroughfare leading to the gilded Queen Victoria Monument in front of Buckingham Palace in London.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greeting President Trump as he arrived for the welcome ceremony in the garden of Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth II, President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, walking out to inspect the honor guard.
Queen Elizabeth II smiling while talking with President Trump at Buckingham Palace, with first lady Melania Trump on her other side.
The ceremonial welcome in the garden of Buckingham Palace in London.
Queen Elizabeth II, center, posing for a photo with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump ahead of the state banquet at Buckingham Palace.
President Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, first lady Melania Trump, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, posing for the media ahead of the state banquet at Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth II speaking to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump as they viewed U.S memorabilia from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth II showing items in the Royal Gifts collection to first lady Melania Trump and President Trump at Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth II looking at a display of U.S. items of the Royal Collection with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Buckingham Palace.
