President Trump holds campaign rally in Kansas

President Trump was back on the campaign trail Saturday night, speaking at a rally in Kansas just hours after Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, was confirmed to the court.

The Senate voted 50-48, mostly along party lines, to confirm Kavanaugh to the nation’s highest court.

Shortly after the vote, Trump tweeted his congratulations.

“I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court,” Trump wrote. “Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!”

The president is in Kansas to support Kris Kobach, the GOP nominee for governor, as well as political newcomer Steve Watkins, a Republican seeking to succeed retiring congresswoman, Lynn Jenkins.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and The Associated Press contributed to this report.