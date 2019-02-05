State of the Union: Trump decries ‘ridiculous’ investigations, ‘revenge’ politics in unity appeal

President Trump, in his first State of the Union address before a divided Congress, railed against "the politics of revenge" and "partisan investigations" as he appealed for unity at a time when Washington is struggling to break a deadlock over border security funding that threatens to trigger another government shutdown in a matter of days.

Touting economic gains during his first two years in office, as well as legislative wins on issues like criminal justice reform, Trump warned Tuesday that deepening partisan tensions threaten America's progress.

"An economic miracle is taking place in the United States -- and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations," Trump said, in an apparent reference to Democratic congressional probes of his administration and possibly to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. "If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just doesn't work that way."

The president called for unity -- but at the same time, did not back down from his insistence that Congress fund border security measures including a border wall. He said the United States has a "moral duty" to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of "our citizens.” The wall was at the heart of the standoff that triggered the longest government shutdown in U.S. history in December. That shutdown was ended with a stopgap funding bill, but the Feb. 15 funding deadline to pass a new measure is fast-approaching, without a deal in place.

"Congress has 10 days left to pass a bill that will fund our government, protect our homeland, and secure our Southern Border," Trump said. "Now is the time for Congress to show the world that America is committed to ending illegal immigration and putting the ruthless coyotes, cartels, drug dealers, and human traffickers out of business."

The president has suggested he could declare a national emergency to secure funding for the border wall if Congress doesn’t act, though he did not make such a declaration on Tuesday. Trump insisted a barrier will be built on the U.S.-Mexico border. And he pledged that his administration will “never abolish out heroes from ICE,” amid calls from some Democrats to gut the agency.

"In the past, most of the people in this room voted for a wall -- but the proper wall never got built. I will get it built,” Trump said, adding, “simply put, walls work and walls save lives.”

Calling on Democrats to work with Republicans, Trump said his agenda is not a Republican or Democratic agenda but "the agenda of the American People.”

"The decision is ours to make," the president said, urging an end to "the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution." He said, "We must choose between greatness or gridlock, results or resistance, vision or vengeance, incredible progress or pointless destruction."

At one point, House Democratic women wearing white gave the president a standing ovation when he said there are “more women serving in Congress than ever before.” Reacting to the Democratic applause, Trump quipped, “You weren't supposed to do that.”

Still, Trump's appeals for unity are unlikely to win over many of his Democratic critics in Congress. Before Trump even delivered his speech, California Sen. Kamala Harris, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said, "We will hear insincere appeals to unity."

Also in the audience were several other Democrats running to challenge Trump in 2020, including Cory Booker of New Jersey, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

The lead-up to this year’s speech to Congress has been uniquely dramatic: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi initially invited the president to deliver the State of the Union on Jan. 29. But she later moved to delay the speech, citing the ongoing partial government shutdown. The president then abruptly denied military aircraft to Pelosi for a foreign trip.

Pelosi, who regained the speakership after Democrats re-took the House in November, was seated behind Trump in the House chamber.

During Tuesday's speech, the president took credit for an “unprecedented economic boom,” boasting of 5.3 million new jobs created. He also highlighted Republican efforts to eliminate “the very unpopular Obamacare individual mandate penalty” as part of the tax reform.

Tuesday night’s date for this year’s State of the Union was ultimately agreed upon after the president in January signed a bill reopening the government for three weeks. But that standoff is not resolved. Trump has refused to sign a government funding bill that does not include money for his long-promised border wall, and has called on Congress to make a deal with him on border security ahead of a Feb. 15 funding deadline.

Trump and his top aides have also hinted that he is likely to use the address to announce a major milestone in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria. Despite the objections of some advisers, Trump announced in December that he was withdrawing U.S. forces in Syria.

Ahead of the speech, Trump sparred with Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

“I see Schumer is already criticizing my State of the Union speech, even though he hasn’t seen it yet,” the president tweeted. “He’s just upset that he didn’t win the Senate, after spending a fortune, like he thought he would. Too bad we weren’t given more credit for the Senate win by the media!”

Speaking to reporters ahead of the speech, Schumer said, “President Trump will say the state of our union is strong. But the American people know the truth.” He also quipped that, “I’m glad President Trump will be the warmup act for Stacey Abrams.”

Democrats tapped Abrams, who lost the Georgia gubernatorial race in November to Republican Brian Kemp, to deliver the Democratic response to the president. Abrams has been encouraged to run for the Senate in 2020 against incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue.

Among the president's guests Tuesday night were Delaware 6th-grade student Joshua Trump, who says he has been bullied at school because of his name. Family members of Gerald and Sharon David, the Nevada couple allegedly murdered last month by an illegal immigrant, were also in attendance, as well as Alice Johnson, whom Trump granted clemency last year while she was serving a life-term sentence without parole for a nonviolent drug crime.

