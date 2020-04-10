Trump delivers hopeful Easter message from Oval Office: 'Our nation will come through'

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump delivered a hopeful Easter message from the Oval Office on Friday, thanking Americans for their prayers, acknowledging the difficult road ahead as the nation navigates the coronavirus pandemic and promising that "our nation will come through like never before."

Trump was joined by Bishop Harry Jackson as he made brief remarks before the bishop delivered a message on Good Friday and prayed out of some Bible verses on behalf of the nation.

"At this holy time our nation is engaged in a battle like never before, the invisible enemy. Our brave doctors, nurses and responders ... are fighting to save lives," Trump said. "Our workers are racing to deliver critical medical supplies. Our best scientists are working around the clock to develop lifesaving therapeutics."

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

AMERICA TOGETHER: UPLIFTING IMAGES OF AMERICANS PULLING TOGETHER DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Trump thanked the workers "making tremendous sacrifices to end this pandemic" and asked Americans to pray for God to "give strength to the doctors, nurses and health care workers."

Additionally, he suggested that Americans use the time they are spending home, many of them under state-issued "stay-at-home" orders to stem the spread of the coronavirus, to "focus on prayer, reflection and growing in our personal relationship with God."

"Your prayers are felt and I am forever grateful," Trump said of Americans praying for him and his leadership during the coronavirus crisis.

As Jackson began his remarks he thanked Trump for including churches in relief efforts from the federal government, saying that many "churches would have had to close down had it not been for your insightful leadership"

"Good Friday ... is one of the darkest days in the Christian faith in that Christ stood in substitution for our sin. But the resurrection is our victory. But it parallels with the Passover," Jackson said. "We want this plague to pass over. We want everyone in America to be safe,"

He continued, praying: "Lord let the death angel pass over. Let there be a mitigation of this plague, this disease. Let medical science come forth."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Be encouraged, hope is on the way. Amen," Jackson concluded.

Trump, in his remarks, also spoke about the global nature of the coronavirus crisis, noting it is not just an American problem but a human problem.

"One hundred eighty-four countries as of this morning are fighting this enemy, and we pray for them all," Trump said.