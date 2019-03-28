President Trump calls on Adam Schiff to resign, accuses him of 'knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking'

President Trump has called on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff to resign in a fiery early morning tweet.

The president sent out his missive Thursday morning, accusing the California Democrat of “knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking”.

Trump’s tweet read: “Congressman Adam Schiff, who spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking, should be forced to resign from Congress!”

The president made similar comments during an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday night.

“He should be forced out of office,” Trump told the host.

“He is a disgrace to our country.”

“In one way you could say it’s a crime what he did," Trump said of the California Democrat, "because … he was making horrible statements that he knew were false.

"He would go on, night after night, talking about collusion -- the collusion delusion," Trump said.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election found no evidence of a Trump-Russia conspiracy after a nearly two-year-long investigation that resulted in 37 indictments.

Schiff, a vocal critic of the president, has doubled down on his claim that Trump and his administration colluded with foreign powers despite Mueller’s findings.

“Undoubtedly, there is collusion,” Schiff told the Washington Post after Attorney General William Barr's four-page summary of Mueller's investigation was released Sunday. He told the paper that the question of whether Trump or the people around him were compromised by a hostile foreign power was not in any part of Mueller’s report.

In addition to Trump saying Schiff should leave office, other Republicans – including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. -- called for Schiff to step down from his leadership of the intelligence committee.

“I’ll tell you one thing about Russia,” Trump continued. “If they had anything on me, it would have come out a long time ago.”

Mueller’s report will be made public – with some parts redacted – in the coming weeks, according to Attorney General William Barr.