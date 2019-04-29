Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

POLITICS
Published

President of International Association of Fire Fighters defends Joe Biden endorsement

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
International Association of Fire Fighters endorses Joe BidenVideo

International Association of Fire Fighters endorses Joe Biden

The largest firefighters' union in America formally endorses the Democratic candidate for 2020. President Harold Schaitberger explains why on 'Fox &amp; Friends.'

The largest firefighting union in the country is endorsing Joe Biden for president because of his long-standing support of firefighters, the union’s leader said Monday as he defended the endorsement.

General President Harold Schaitberger of the International Association of Fire Fighters, which represents 316,000 full-time firefighters, told “Fox & Friends” that the former vice-president has been a supporter of the union for 40 years.

“We’re loyal,” Schaitberger said. “We respect and reward those who stand with us. In this case we’re standing with Joe Biden.”

BIDEN SNAGS FIRST MAJOR UNION ENDORSEMENT OF 2020

The union’s endorsement Monday came as Biden hits the campaign trail for the first time as a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

The union’s backing provided Biden with his first major endorsement.

The union supported no one for president in 2016. No other big union has announced an endorsement for a candidate seeking the 2020 presidential nomination.

Schaitberger denied that the dues of pro-Trump IAFF firefighters were being used to support Biden.

“We’re using the money that they choose to contribute to our political PAC, we use on their behalf in the political arena,” he said.

PENNSYLVANIA GRAPPLES WITH CRITICAL FIREFIGHTER SHORTAGE; IS YOUR STATE NEXT?

He said those contributions are voluntary.

Schaitberger said that his union has firefighters who are Republicans, Democrats, independents, conservatives and progressive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Our job as union is to support the candidate that supports the issues that enhance their careers, their professions, their economic future,” he said. “That’s our role. We don’t question their personal views.”