President Obama's second inauguration
Washington and the nation celebrate the second inauguration of President Obama on Monday.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f0ceecfe-ObamaBall1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
ObamaBall1Jan. 21, 2013: President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance at the Commander-in-Chief's Inaugural Ball in Washington.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f0ceecfe-ObamaBall1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ca4d8c5a-ObamaInagBall.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
ObamaInagBallJan. 21, 2013: President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive to dance together at an Inaugural Ball.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ca4d8c5a-ObamaInagBall.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7da20d8e-InauguralObamaPoints.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
InauguralObamaPointsPresident Obama and Michelle Obama walk down Pennsylvania Avenue en route to the White House.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7da20d8e-InauguralObamaPoints.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c47b2ce8-Inaugural-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Inaugural__9_Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden walk down Pennsylvania Avenue en route to the White House.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c47b2ce8-Inaugural-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b9af4829-Inaugural-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Inaugural__1_President Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama in the presidential box near the White House as bands march past the presidential box.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b9af4829-Inaugural-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/03f3bd43-Inaugural-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Inaugural__7_President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave as they walk down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/03f3bd43-Inaugural-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e0a27b94-Inaugural.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
InauguralPresident Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk the inaugural parade route down Pennsylvania Avenue en route to the White House.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e0a27b94-Inaugural.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Inaugural-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Inaugural__3_President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk in the Inaugural Parade.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Inaugural-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ad069afd-Inaugural-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Inaugural__4_The presidential limousine with President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama inside, heads down Pennsylvania Avenue in the Inaugural Parade.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ad069afd-Inaugural-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0fdd70a7-Inaugural-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Inaugural__5_The 57th Presidential Inaugural Parade rolls down Pennsylvania Avenue from Capitol Hill in Washington.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0fdd70a7-Inaugural-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8e803c14-Inaugural-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Inaugural__6_The Army's Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps walks down Pennsylvania Avenue en route to the White House.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8e803c14-Inaugural-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/831ceaaf-Inaugural-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Inaugural__8_President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave as they walk down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/831ceaaf-Inaugural-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/44aaf14f-Inaugural-Oath.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Inaugural_OathPresident Obama is sworn in to his second term.Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/44aaf14f-Inaugural-Oath.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f430c4c1-Inaugural-Address.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Inaugural_AddressPresident Obama delivers his second inaugural address.Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f430c4c1-Inaugural-Address.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/85bc5b8e-Inaugural-Biden-Oath.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Inaugural_Biden_OathVice President Joe Biden is sworn in to a second term.Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/85bc5b8e-Inaugural-Biden-Oath.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9269750c-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Crowds-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Swearing_In_2013_Crowds_1Jan. 21, 2013: Vice President Joe Biden, left and President Barack Obama wait for their ceremonial swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington.AP Photo/Susan Walshhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9269750c-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Crowds-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/07c0389b-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Parade.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Swearing_In_2013_ParadeJan. 21, 2013: The motorcade of President Barack Obama heads up Pennsylvania Avenue to the U.S. Capitol for the 57th Presidential Inaugural.AP Photo/Alex Brandonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/07c0389b-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Parade.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b188e5ed-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Obama.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Swearing_In_2013_ObamaJan. 21, 2013: President Barack Obama arrives on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington.AP Photo/Win McNameehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b188e5ed-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Obama.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ad069afd-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Biden.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Swearing_In_2013_BidenJan. 21, 2013: Vice President Joe Biden arrives on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington.AP Photo/Win McNameehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ad069afd-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Biden.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/913d3b33-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Supremes.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Swearing_In_2013_SupremesJan. 21, 2013: Supreme Court associate justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, left and Clarence Thomas arrive at the ceremonial swearing-in.AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivaishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/913d3b33-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Supremes.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/798b1854-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-crowds.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Swearing_In_2013_crowdsJan. 21, 2013: A crowd fills up the National Mall before at the ceremonial swearing-in of President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington.AP Photo/Carolyn Kasterhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/798b1854-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-crowds.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/25c1e573-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Clinton-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Swearing_In_2013_Clinton_2Jan. 21, 2013: Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton speak with former President Jimmy Carter at the ceremonial swearing-in for President Barack Obama.AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivaishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/25c1e573-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Clinton-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8e803c14-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Clinton.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Swearing_In_2013_ClintonJan. 21, 2013: Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive at the ceremonial swearing-in for President Barack Obama.AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivaishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8e803c14-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Clinton.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6f0d20b6-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Ryan.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Swearing_In_2013_RyanJan. 21, 2013: Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., arrives at the ceremonial swearing-in for President Barack Obama.AP Photo/Carolyn Kasterhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6f0d20b6-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Ryan.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/831ceaaf-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Diddy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Swearing_In_2013_DiddyJan. 21, 2013: Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive at the ceremonial swearing-in for President Barack Obama.AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivaishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/831ceaaf-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Diddy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/44aaf14f-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Newt.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Swearing_In_2013_NewtJan. 21, 2013: Former senator Newt Gingrich arrives with his wife Callista for the ceremonial swearing-in of President Barack Obama.AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivaishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/44aaf14f-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Newt.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f430c4c1-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Schumer-t-shirts.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Swearing_In_2013_Schumer_t_shirtsObama t-shirts for sale outside of the captial celebrate the 2013 presidential inauguration.FoxNews.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f430c4c1-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Schumer-t-shirts.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1c4392a3-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-subway.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Swearing_In_2013_subwayJan. 21, 2013: Crowds swarm the DC Metro in the early hours Monday, on the way to the 2013 inauguration.FoxNews.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1c4392a3-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-subway.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0b4e095d-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-dawn-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Swearing_In_2013_dawn_2Jan. 21, 2013: Capitol Police officers stand guard on the East Front plaza on Capitol Hill in Washington before the start of President Barack Obama's ceremonial swearing-in on the West Front, during the 57th Presidential Inauguration.AP Photo/Cliff Owenhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0b4e095d-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-dawn-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9269750c-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-church-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Swearing_In_2013_church_2Jan. 21, 2013: President Barack Obama and daughter Sasha leave St. John's Church in Washington, after attending a church service ahead of the 57th Presidential Inauguration.AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9269750c-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-church-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama-Swearing-In-2013-church.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Swearing_In_2013_churchJan. 21, 2013: President Barack Obama walks with daughter Sasha as they leave St. John's Church in Washington, after attending a church service during the 57th Presidential Inauguration.AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama-Swearing-In-2013-church.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Schumer.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Swearing_In_2013_SchumerJan. 21, 2013: Master of ceremonies Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives at the U.S. Capitol for the ceremonial swearing-in of President Barack Obama.AP Photo/Susan Walshhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Schumer.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/73e175ab-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-dawn.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Swearing_In_2013_dawnJan. 21, 2013: The sun rises behind the Capitol Dome early in the morning before the ceremonial swearing-in of President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington.AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivaishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/73e175ab-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-dawn.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Flags.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Swearing_In_2013_FlagsJan. 21, 2013: Members of the Lee University Festival Choir and PS 22 Chorus perform before the ceremonial swearing-in of President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington.AP Photo/Susan Walshhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Flags.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Guard-at-Dawn.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Obama_Swearing_In_2013_Guard_at_DawnJan. 21, 2013: A ceremonial Coast Guard honor guard stands in front of the U.S. Capitol before the ceremonial swearing-in of President Barack Obama during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington.AP Photo/Evan Vuccihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Guard-at-Dawn.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
ObamaInag7Jan. 20, 2013: President Obama is officially sworn-in by Chief Justice Roberts in the Blue Room of the White House during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
ObamaInag5Jan. 20, 2013: President Obama is officially sworn-in by Chief Justice Roberts, not pictured, in the Blue Room of the White House.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
ObamaInag6Jan. 20, 2013: President Obama is officially sworn-in by Chief Justice Roberts in the Blue Room of the White House during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag1a.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
ObamaInag1aJan. 20, 2013: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden before they speak to supporters and donors at an inaugural reception.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag1a.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag2a.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
ObamaInag2aJan. 20, 2013: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive to speak to supporters and donors at an inaugural reception.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag2a.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
ObamaInag3Jan. 20, 2013: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, speak to supporters and donors at an inaugural reception.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
ObamaInag4Jan. 20, 2013: President Obama shakes hands with Chief Justice Roberts after Obama was officially sworn-in in the Blue Room of the White House.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
ObamaInag11Jan. 20, 2013: President Obama gets a kiss from first lady Michelle Obama as daughter Malia watches after Obama was officially sworn-in.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
ObamaInag10Jan. 20, 2013: President Obama is officially sworn-in by Chief Justice Roberts in the Blue Room of the White House during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Biden_swearing.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Biden_swearingSunday, Jan. 20, 2013: Vice President Biden with wife Jill Biden after taking the oath of office from Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor at the Naval Observatory, in Wash., D.C.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Biden_swearing.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/biden_swearingin2013.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
biden_swearingin2013Jan. 20, 2013: Vice President Joe Biden, left, takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, right, as his wife Jill Biden holds the family bible and other family members look on at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/biden_swearingin2013.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/michelle_obama_inaugkidsevent.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
michelle_obama_inaugkidseventJan. 19, 2013: First lady Michelle Obama speaks during the Kids' Inaugural "Our Children. Our Future" event in Washington.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/michelle_obama_inaugkidsevent.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
