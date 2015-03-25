Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Politics

President Obama's second inauguration

Washington and the nation celebrate the second inauguration of President Obama on Monday.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f0ceecfe-ObamaBall1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ObamaBall1

    Jan. 21, 2013: President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance at the Commander-in-Chief's Inaugural Ball in Washington.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ca4d8c5a-ObamaInagBall.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ObamaInagBall

    Jan. 21, 2013: President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive to dance together at an Inaugural Ball.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7da20d8e-InauguralObamaPoints.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    InauguralObamaPoints

    President Obama and Michelle Obama walk down Pennsylvania Avenue en route to the White House.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c47b2ce8-Inaugural-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Inaugural__9_

    Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden walk down Pennsylvania Avenue en route to the White House.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b9af4829-Inaugural-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Inaugural__1_

    President Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama in the presidential box near the White House as bands march past the presidential box.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/03f3bd43-Inaugural-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Inaugural__7_

    President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave as they walk down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e0a27b94-Inaugural.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Inaugural

    President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk the inaugural parade route down Pennsylvania Avenue en route to the White House.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Inaugural-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Inaugural__3_

    President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk in the Inaugural Parade.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ad069afd-Inaugural-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Inaugural__4_

    The presidential limousine with President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama inside, heads down Pennsylvania Avenue in the Inaugural Parade.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0fdd70a7-Inaugural-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Inaugural__5_

    The 57th Presidential Inaugural Parade rolls down Pennsylvania Avenue from Capitol Hill in Washington.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8e803c14-Inaugural-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Inaugural__6_

    The Army's Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps walks down Pennsylvania Avenue en route to the White House.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/831ceaaf-Inaugural-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Inaugural__8_

    President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave as they walk down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/44aaf14f-Inaugural-Oath.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Inaugural_Oath

    President Obama is sworn in to his second term.
    Fox News
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f430c4c1-Inaugural-Address.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Inaugural_Address

    President Obama delivers his second inaugural address.
    Fox News
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/85bc5b8e-Inaugural-Biden-Oath.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Inaugural_Biden_Oath

    Vice President Joe Biden is sworn in to a second term.
    Fox News
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9269750c-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Crowds-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Obama_Swearing_In_2013_Crowds_1

    Jan. 21, 2013: Vice President Joe Biden, left and President Barack Obama wait for their ceremonial swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington.
    AP Photo/Susan Walsh
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/07c0389b-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Parade.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Obama_Swearing_In_2013_Parade

    Jan. 21, 2013: The motorcade of President Barack Obama heads up Pennsylvania Avenue to the U.S. Capitol for the 57th Presidential Inaugural.
    AP Photo/Alex Brandon
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b188e5ed-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Obama.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Obama_Swearing_In_2013_Obama

    Jan. 21, 2013: President Barack Obama arrives on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington.
    AP Photo/Win McNamee
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ad069afd-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Biden.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Obama_Swearing_In_2013_Biden

    Jan. 21, 2013: Vice President Joe Biden arrives on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington.
    AP Photo/Win McNamee
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/913d3b33-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Supremes.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Obama_Swearing_In_2013_Supremes

    Jan. 21, 2013: Supreme Court associate justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, left and Clarence Thomas arrive at the ceremonial swearing-in.
    AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/798b1854-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-crowds.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Obama_Swearing_In_2013_crowds

    Jan. 21, 2013: A crowd fills up the National Mall before at the ceremonial swearing-in of President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington.
    AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/25c1e573-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Clinton-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Obama_Swearing_In_2013_Clinton_2

    Jan. 21, 2013: Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton speak with former President Jimmy Carter at the ceremonial swearing-in for President Barack Obama.
    AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8e803c14-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Clinton.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Obama_Swearing_In_2013_Clinton

    Jan. 21, 2013: Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive at the ceremonial swearing-in for President Barack Obama.
    AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6f0d20b6-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Ryan.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Obama_Swearing_In_2013_Ryan

    Jan. 21, 2013: Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., arrives at the ceremonial swearing-in for President Barack Obama.
    AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/831ceaaf-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Diddy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Obama_Swearing_In_2013_Diddy

    Jan. 21, 2013: Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive at the ceremonial swearing-in for President Barack Obama.
    AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/44aaf14f-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Newt.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Obama_Swearing_In_2013_Newt

    Jan. 21, 2013: Former senator Newt Gingrich arrives with his wife Callista for the ceremonial swearing-in of President Barack Obama.
    AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f430c4c1-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Schumer-t-shirts.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Obama_Swearing_In_2013_Schumer_t_shirts

    Obama t-shirts for sale outside of the captial celebrate the 2013 presidential inauguration.
    FoxNews.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1c4392a3-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-subway.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Obama_Swearing_In_2013_subway

    Jan. 21, 2013: Crowds swarm the DC Metro in the early hours Monday, on the way to the 2013 inauguration.
    FoxNews.com
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0b4e095d-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-dawn-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Obama_Swearing_In_2013_dawn_2

    Jan. 21, 2013: Capitol Police officers stand guard on the East Front plaza on Capitol Hill in Washington before the start of President Barack Obama's ceremonial swearing-in on the West Front, during the 57th Presidential Inauguration.
    AP Photo/Cliff Owen
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9269750c-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-church-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Obama_Swearing_In_2013_church_2

    Jan. 21, 2013: President Barack Obama and daughter Sasha leave St. John's Church in Washington, after attending a church service ahead of the 57th Presidential Inauguration.
    AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama-Swearing-In-2013-church.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Obama_Swearing_In_2013_church

    Jan. 21, 2013: President Barack Obama walks with daughter Sasha as they leave St. John's Church in Washington, after attending a church service during the 57th Presidential Inauguration.
    AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Schumer.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Obama_Swearing_In_2013_Schumer

    Jan. 21, 2013: Master of ceremonies Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives at the U.S. Capitol for the ceremonial swearing-in of President Barack Obama.
    AP Photo/Susan Walsh
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/73e175ab-Obama-Swearing-In-2013-dawn.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Obama_Swearing_In_2013_dawn

    Jan. 21, 2013: The sun rises behind the Capitol Dome early in the morning before the ceremonial swearing-in of President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington.
    AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Flags.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Obama_Swearing_In_2013_Flags

    Jan. 21, 2013: Members of the Lee University Festival Choir and PS 22 Chorus perform before the ceremonial swearing-in of President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington.
    AP Photo/Susan Walsh
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Obama-Swearing-In-2013-Guard-at-Dawn.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Obama_Swearing_In_2013_Guard_at_Dawn

    Jan. 21, 2013: A ceremonial Coast Guard honor guard stands in front of the U.S. Capitol before the ceremonial swearing-in of President Barack Obama during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington.
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ObamaInag7

    Jan. 20, 2013: President Obama is officially sworn-in by Chief Justice Roberts in the Blue Room of the White House during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ObamaInag5

    Jan. 20, 2013: President Obama is officially sworn-in by Chief Justice Roberts, not pictured, in the Blue Room of the White House.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ObamaInag6

    Jan. 20, 2013: President Obama is officially sworn-in by Chief Justice Roberts in the Blue Room of the White House during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag1a.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ObamaInag1a

    Jan. 20, 2013: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden before they speak to supporters and donors at an inaugural reception.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag2a.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ObamaInag2a

    Jan. 20, 2013: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive to speak to supporters and donors at an inaugural reception.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ObamaInag3

    Jan. 20, 2013: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, speak to supporters and donors at an inaugural reception.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ObamaInag4

    Jan. 20, 2013: President Obama shakes hands with Chief Justice Roberts after Obama was officially sworn-in in the Blue Room of the White House.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ObamaInag11

    Jan. 20, 2013: President Obama gets a kiss from first lady Michelle Obama as daughter Malia watches after Obama was officially sworn-in.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObamaInag10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    ObamaInag10

    Jan. 20, 2013: President Obama is officially sworn-in by Chief Justice Roberts in the Blue Room of the White House during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Biden_swearing.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Biden_swearing

    Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013: Vice President Biden with wife Jill Biden after taking the oath of office from Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor at the Naval Observatory, in Wash., D.C.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/biden_swearingin2013.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    biden_swearingin2013

    Jan. 20, 2013: Vice President Joe Biden, left, takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, right, as his wife Jill Biden holds the family bible and other family members look on at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/michelle_obama_inaugkidsevent.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    michelle_obama_inaugkidsevent

    Jan. 19, 2013: First lady Michelle Obama speaks during the Kids' Inaugural "Our Children. Our Future" event in Washington.
Image 1 of 46

Recommended