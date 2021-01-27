Biden’s climate policies ‘destructive’ to American economy: West Virginia AG

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Wednesday on "America’s Newsroom" that President Biden’s climate policies are "destructive" to the American economy.

On Biden’s first day in office, he signed several executive actions into law, including an order to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement and halt the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline. The move impacted roughly 11,000 U.S. jobs, which eliminated work for many employees.

Morrisey argued that Biden is taking a "wrecking ball" to many states’ oil, gas and coal manufacturing jobs as his administration reversed many of Trump’s industry-friendly policies.

PATRICK MORRISEY: "In the first week of a Biden administration … the president is really taking a wrecking ball to many of the states that have oil, gas, coal manufacturing jobs. That’s going to have a real detrimental impact, especially as the American economy is coming out of COVID-19, a pandemic.

…

To further amplify this, you look when President Obama was in office, I was involved in a lot of the legal challenges relating to his efforts to shut down jobs. Biden is going much further. It’s a very aggressive agenda, this Green New Deal and it’s much more radical than we even saw under President Obama. I think he is kicking the American people when they’re down economically and it is not a message of unity that he has been talking about.

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We are going to defend America. That’s what Republican attorneys general do…and we’re going to make sure that we will be that last line of defense against some of these policies. I do think Americans need to focus on the difference between the rhetoric, the preaching of unity, and how radical these policies are. When you go a lot further than Barack Obama, you aren’t talking about a moderate president.