Power Play Live Video: Rep Engel: This Supreme Court Has History Of Political Decisions

New York Representative Eliot Engel blasted America's highest court in the land Tuesday when he charged, "This Supreme Court has a history of making political decisions."

The Democratic lawmaker pointed to both Bush v Gore and Citizens United as examples as he argued for President Obama's Affordable Care Act on Power Play with Chris Stirewalt.

