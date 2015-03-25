Expand / Collapse search
Power Play Live Video: Rep Engel: This Supreme Court Has History Of Political Decisions

By Patrick Summers, | Fox News

New York Representative Eliot Engel blasted America's highest court in the land Tuesday when he charged, "This Supreme Court has a history of making political decisions."

The Democratic lawmaker pointed to both Bush v Gore and Citizens United as examples as he argued for President Obama's Affordable Care Act on Power Play with Chris Stirewalt.

