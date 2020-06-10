Potential Biden running mate Harris renews pitch for $2,000 monthly payments during coronavirus pandemic

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., on Tuesday renewed calls for $2,000 monthly payments to offset the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our economy is now in a recession, stemming from a public health crisis with no end in sight,” Harris tweeted. “We need bold policies if we’re going to get through this crisis. That’s why I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments for the duration of the pandemic.”

Harris, a potential running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, proposed the idea last month in coronavirus relief legislation.

The legislation argued that the one-time payment of $1,200 provided in the CARES Act didn’t go far enough in helping families impacted by the financial crisis.

"The CARES Act gave Americans an important one-time payment, but it’s clear that wasn’t nearly enough to meet the needs of this historic crisis," said Harris, who introduced the bill alongside Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Ed Markey, D-Mass. "Bills will continue to come in every single month during the pandemic and so should help from government."

The Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act would provide a $2,000 monthly check to every individual with an income below $120,000 throughout the pandemic and for three months once it concludes.

Harris, a former 2020 Democratic White House contender, remains one of the most-talked-about contenders for Biden’s 2020 presidential bid.

BRIAN ARBOUR: TRUMP REELECTION THREATENED BY LOW APPROVAL RATINGS, CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC AND RACIAL STRIFE

On Tuesday, the senator hosted a virtual fundraiser for Biden that raised around $3.5 million.

While Biden didn't address vice presidential speculation --­ he and his campaign have appeared content to wait well into the summer before naming a running mate --­ Biden did generously praise Harris.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She’s been a fighter and a principled leader and I know because I’ve seen her up close, and I’ve seen her in the trenches," Biden said of the senator.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson, Allie Raffa and Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.