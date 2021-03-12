Oregon's Dem senators silent on left-wing courthouse riot in Portland

Both U.S. senators from Oregon have yet to condemn the rioters who targeted a federal courthouse in Portland on Thursday night.

Left-wing rioters assaulted Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland on Thursday night, breaking windows and setting fire to the property.

Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., were asked by Fox News if they would condemn the most recent riot to hit the violence-plagued city. Neither Merkley’s nor Wyden’s offices responded to Fox News' inquiries.

Both senators have also been silent on their social media accounts and official websites after the attack on federal officers and property, which prompted officers to deploy smoke bombs and tear gas to disperse the rioters.

Merkley’s most recent tweet as of writing was one that lauded the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill. His colleague Wyden — who sits as the Senate Finance Committee chairman — most recently posted a tweet promoting his virtual town halls.

In a statement to Fox News, the lone Oregon Republican in Congress, Rep. Cliff Bentz, condemned the rioting.

"I condemn the riots that occurred in Portland, and I thank local law enforcement who respond to these scenarios with professionalism and great care to protect life and property and to uphold justice," Bentz said.

"As I have said in the past: I support peaceful protest, but there is absolutely no excuse for protests to turn into violence, destruction, and anarchy."

Bentz has previously condemned the recurring riots in Portland.

Rioters on Thursday set fires and smashed windows of the Portland courthouse, prompting a response from federal law enforcement.

Portland has seen more than its fair share of protests and riots since the death of George Floyd last year.

The protests and riots that have shaken Portland have been mostly fueled by Antifa-algiend groups.

The U.S. attorney for Oregon, Billy J. Williams, previously told local press in Portland that the rioting last year caused over $2 million in damage to federal buildings.

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed reporting