'Derelict' Portland mayor could have prevented Patriot Prayer supporter's murder, McEnany says

Portland, Ore., Mayor Ted Wheeler is responsible for the conditions that led to the death of Aaron Danielson, the Patriot Prayer supporter who was shot and killed there over the weekend, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told "Hannity" Tuesday.

McEnany was contrasting Wheeler's response to ongoing rioting with that of Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who requested additional resources after three nights of rioting in Kenosha last week that culminated in a shooting that killed two people and wounded another.

MARK HEMINGWAY DELVES INTO 50 YEARS OF 'DEPRAVED' LEFT-WING LEADERSHIP IN PORTLAND

"Governor Evers, to his credit finally did request the help," McEnany told host Sean Hannity while discussing President Trump's trip to Kenosha earlier Tuesday. "As was said today, what if he had requested it 24 hours earlier? This business that had been open for more than a century would still be there.

"What if Mayor Wheeler, the derelict mayor ... who's seen violence for 100 days had requested that help?" McEnany added. "The beautiful young boy who lost his life in the streets -- a Trump supporter who was sought out and gunned down by [a] '100% Antifa' individual -- in his words -- would still be here.

"It's lawlessness and Democratic governors and mayors need to step it up."

During Trump's trip to Kenosha, he pledged $1 million to Kenosha law enforcement, $4 million to support local businesses affected by the violence, and $42 million to support public safety statewide -- including support for law enforcement and prosecutors.

"The media won't share this," McEnany said, "but we literally rode for 15 miles, Sean, and literally, [there was] person after person with pro-Trump signs, showing up, showing their support in a district that is a Democrat district, that no one since Richard Nixon had won, but President Trump did."