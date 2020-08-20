Popular lip-syncing comedian Sarah Cooper rips Trump over mail-in voting at DNC

Sarah Cooper, a comedian who made headlines for creating clips of herself lip-syncing to statements made by President Trump, appeared in a video slamming the president for his attacks on mail-in voting during the Democratic National Convention.

“Where are these ballots going? Where are they not going? Who’s getting them?” Trump’s voice played out at a rally with shouts of agreement as he continued to ask questions.

“Will they be stolen from mailboxes as they get put in by the mailman? Will they be taken from the mailmen and the mailwomen? Will they be forged?” Trump’s voice continued asking a series of questions, each insinuating that there is massive security threat in regards to mail-in voting.

But it was not Trump the viewer was watching as they listened, it was Cooper, who first created a TikTok video of her lip-synced with Trump’s voice, talking about injecting disinfectants into patients as a method of fighting the coronavirus.

Thursday night’s video got to the most recent issue of 2020 presidential election -- mail-in voting.

“Who is signing them? What are they signed at a kitchen table and sent in? Will they be counterfeited by group’s inside our nation? Will they be counterfeited maybe by the millions by foreign powers?” Trump’s voice continued, asking more questions aimed at stoking concern over the validity of mail-in voting.

“Let me put this in my own words,” Cooper said, appearing in a video of hers for the first time as herself. “I’ve heard Donald Trump say some pretty unhinged things.”

“But nothing is more dangerous to our democracy than his attacks on mail-in voting during a pandemic,” she added.

“Here’s the truth, Donald Trump doesn’t want any of us to vote because he knows he can’t win fair and square,” Cooper said.

Cooper’s message at the DNC comes one day after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., met with the Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy.

“The Postmaster General frankly admitted that he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other key mail infrastructure that have been removed and that plans for adequate overtime, which is critical for the timely delivery of mail, are not in the works,” Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday.

“All of these changes directly jeopardize the election and disproportionately threaten to disenfranchise voters in communities of color,” she added.

Pelosi announced that congress will vote to pass the “Delivering for America Act” Saturday, in an attempt to ensure $25 billion in supportive aid is granted to the USPS to get them through the election.

But according to a letter signed by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Steve Scalise, conservative support in the House is unlikely.