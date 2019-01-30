Pompeo confident of Trump-Kim summit in February, tells Fox News he's helping lay groundwork

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revealed he's started laying the groundwork for a second top-level summit between the United States and North Korea, telling Fox News on Wednesday night that “we’ll have a summit” by the end of February.

In his interview with Sean Hannity, Pompeo said he's already sent a team to an undisclosed area in Asia to lay the “foundations” for a second meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“They’re headed that way now to lay the foundations for what I hope will be a substantial, additional step towards the path for, not only denuclearization of the peninsula but a brighter future for the North Korean people.”

He continued: “I think we’ll have a summit at the end of the month, that’s the plan. That’s what the North Koreans have now agreed to. That’s what we’ve agreed to with them as well.”

Pompeo also spoke about the escalating conflict in Venezuela, telling Fox News, “The quest for freedom is on.”

Pompeo said the United States has been prepared to support the Venezuelan people in their search for “freedom” and “democracy.”

He blamed what he's called a “humanitarian crisis” on Venezuela's disputed president, Nicolas Maduro.

“This is a catastrophe, a man-made catastrophe by the Maduro regime.”