Pompeo launches new PAC to help conservatives 'crush their adversaries' in 2022 midterms

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is setting up a new political organization that aims to help conservative candidates running in the 2022 midterm elections, as Republicans hope to win back majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

"I've begun my efforts already to make sure that we build a team so that we can help conservative candidates crush their adversaries in November of 2022," Pompeo tweeted Tuesday morning as he announced the launching of the Champion American Values PAC, or CAVPAC.

The political action committee will be able to raise unlimited amounts of money and help fellow Republican candidates running for federal, state and local offices.

In an interview with Fox News, the former three-term congressman from Kansas who served as CIA director and later as America’s top diplomat under President Trump, emphasized that the mission of his new PAC "is to help conservative candidates all across America. We want to make sure that we can elect people who care about American workers, America’s middle class."

Pompeo emphasized that "if we get this right – if we get good people that run for city council, we’re going to help out on school board races and state legislative races – if we get it right all across America then we will continue to make this the greatest nation in history.

The formation of the PAC will also allow Pompeo to continue to crisscross the country on behalf of GOP candidates and causes and further spark speculation that the former secretary of state’s seriously considering a bid for the next Republican presidential nomination. Pompeo seemed to spark more 2024 speculation by telling Fox News "we’re going to stay in this fight."

Pompeo, who's currently a Fox News contributor, has already been very aggressive with his travels so far this year. Since the end of the Trump administration he’s made more than 25 appearances at political gatherings and fundraisers, including events for House Republicans and the GOP’s House and Senate re-election arms.

That schedule intensifies over the next month and half.

Pompeo’s in Miami later this week to key the Miami-Dade County GOP’s Lincoln Day dinner. And before the end of the month he’ll also speak in Dallas, Texas to the National Religious Broadcaster’s gathering and to the Republican National Committee’s summer donor retreat in Dana Point, California, and headline a fundraiser for GOP Rep. Mike Garcia of California.

The July itinerary is also filling up – with Pompeo scheduled to address the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. as part of a speaking series on the future of the GOP, as well as the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida.

Pompeo emphasized to Fox News that "CAVPAC is focused on the central objective of winning these elections" and he said his goal is to "elect the most conservative electable candidate we can find in these races."

"We want to make sure that we build out an organization that actually delivers measurable effective outcomes," he stressed.

And that means Pompeo won’t be shy in making endorsements in contested GOP primaries in the 2022 cycle.

H’s already backed several candidates facing nomination fights, including former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who’s running for governor in her native Arkansas. And he’s endorsed Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, who’s the leading contender in the 2022 GOP gubernatorial nomination in the race to challenge embattled three-term Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, who served as Trump’s personal attorney, is also in the race.

Pompeo praised Zeldin, who also served in the military, and highlighted that "I’m going to be out there in August helping in at an event. We’re going to do everything we can to get him across the line."

Pompeo, who served as an Army officer - leading a tank platoon and later a cavalry troop executive officer during a deployment to West Germany during the last stages of the Cold War – said in a statement that he named the new committee CAVPAC "as a nod to my time in the U.S. Army Cavalry – the CAV in the PAC. My cavalry service taught me that America needs warriors who lead and are willing to ride first into the fight without fear."

But the 57-year old Harvard Law School graduate noted that "CAV also stands for Champion American Values – the values that we know have made our country exceptional."

Pompeo’s travels have already taken in to Iowa in March. And he heads back to the state whose caucuses lead off the presidential nominating calendar in July. And in March he also headlined a virtual fundraiser for the state GOP in New Hampshire, which for a century’s held the first presidential primary in the race for the White House.

That’s igniting more speculation about his potential national ambitions in 2024.

Earlier this year, he declined to rule out a run for the White House if Trump does not seek the office in 2024, saying on Fox News' "Hannity" he was "always up for a fight."

"I care deeply about America," Pompeo told host Sean Hannity. "You and I have been part of the conservative movement for an awfully long time now. I aim to keep at it."

Hannity said he would take Pompeo’s answer as "a strong maybe," to which Pompeo responded, "That’s perfect."

And earlier this year he also tweeted the number of days until the 2024 presidential election, sparking more speculation.

Asked again about 2024, Pompeo told Fox News on Tuesday that he’s "got to see where American is and see what the right place for me and for my wife and my family are… it’s just too early to say."

But he emphasized "we know this much – we’re going to stay in this fight. I’ve worked at it too long. We’ve all worked at this too hard to walk away from it. We won’t walk away from it after November of ’22."