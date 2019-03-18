Pompeo: I'll serve as secretary of state until Trump 'tweets me out of office'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo doesn't suspect he'll be kicked out of office any time soon.

"I'm gonna be there until he tweets me out of office," Pompeo said, a certain reference to President Tump's firing of his predecessor. "Which, I'm not counting on, at least today."

Pompeo's predecessor, oil executive Rex Tillerson, was notably removed as Secretary of State via Twitter in March 2018.

The president tweeted that Pompeo would become the department's new leader, and thanked Tillerson for his service. The former Exxon chief was unaware of the reason for being fired when Trump went public with the news, a State Department spokesman said at the time.

Trump later said Tillerson was "dumb as a rock."

Pompeo made the remarks on Monday in Kansas, where he served as a congressman from 2011 until 2017. The former CIA director ruled out speculation last month that he'd run for Kansas Senate in 2020, telling NBC News that he loves serving as Secretary of State and will do so for as long as Trump wants him to.