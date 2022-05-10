Polls close in Nebraska, where Trump is center stage in GOP gubernatorial primary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The polls have closed in Nebraska where former President Donald Trump isn't on the ballot, but he is front and center in a high-profile and combative Republican primary for governor.

In Nebraska’s three-way fistfight for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, Trump is backing Charles Herbster, a multimillionaire agricultural executive, in the race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The large Republican field also includes multimillionaire hog farmer and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, who is backed by Ricketts, as well as many others in the state's GOP establishment, and state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, who enjoys the support of moderate Republicans and cross-over Democrats.

Herbster, who in recent weeks has faced accusations that he sexually assaulted eight women – including a state senator – is a longtime top Trump donor and ally.

The former president endorsed Herbster last autumn and held a rally with the candidate in Nebraska nine days ago.

Trump described Herbster "a good man" at the May 1 rally. Pointing to the allegations of sexual misconduct that the candidate has denied, the former president argued that Herbster had been "maligned."

And Trump called Herbster "a die-hard MAGA champion" during a tele-rally last Thursday, and the former president charged that Pillen and Lindstrom were "Republicans in name only."

Ricketts, the co-chair of the Republican Governors Association, last year tried to dissuade Trump from backing Herbster, and in the ensuing months has criticized Herbster as unfit to hold office. And Ricketts, whose wealthy family owns Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs, along with his father – billionaire TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts – have contributed big bucks to an outside group that targeted Herbster in TV ads.

TRUMP'S NOT ON THE BALLOT BUT IS CENTER STAGE IN TUESDAY'S PRIMARIES

The group, called Conservative Nebraska, has concentrated its firepower on Lindstrom the past couple of weeks.

The winner of the GOP primary will be considered the clear favorite in red Nebraska in November’s general election against state Sen. Carol Blood, who is all but certain to win the Democratic nomination for governor over a little-known candidate.