Poll puts Trump down 14 points to Biden in general election showdown

A new national poll indicates that President Trump’s approval rating is dropping and that he trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden by double digits if November’s presidential election were held today.

According to a CNN survey released on Monday, the president’s approval rating stands at 38 percent, a dive of 7 percentage points from CNN’s previous poll, which was conducted in early May. And Trump’s disapproval rating jumped from 51 percent month ago to 57 percent now.

And the poll shows the former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee topping the GOP incumbent in the White House by 14 points -- 55 to 41 percent. That’s nearly triple the 5-point margin – 51-46 percent – Biden led by a month ago in CNN polling.

The president, who rarely misses an opportunity to blast a poll that he doesn’t like, took to Twitter soon after the survey’s release to charge that “CNN Polls are as Fake as their Reporting.”

The 14-point lead for Biden in the new CNN survey is double the 7-point advantage for the former vice president over Trump in an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released on Sunday. An average of the last national general election matchup polls compiled by RealClearPolitics indicates Biden on top by 7.8 percent over the president.

The CNN poll was conducted Tuesday through Friday – which means it questioned voters nearly entirely before Friday’s stunning unemployment report, which indicated 2.5 million jobs were created last month and that the nation’s jobless level had dropped. The numbers were boosted by states reopening their economies after being mostly shut in late March and April in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The positive numbers were unexpected, as most economists had predicted the rate would continue to rise due to a net loss in jobs.

The CNN poll was conducted amid nationwide unrest sparked by the death two weeks ago of George Floyd in police custody. The 46-year old black man died after a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee on the handcuffed Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd’s death and the resulting peaceful protests -- as well as violent clashes and rioting in cities across the country -- quickly pushed longstanding concerns over police brutality against minorities and the broader issue of the country’s history of systemic racism firmly back into the national spotlight.

Forty-two percent of people questioned in the poll say that race relations are extremely important to their vote in November, slightly higher than the 40 percent who said the economy, 39 percent who said health care, and 31 percent who said the coronavirus outbreak.

By a more than two-to-one margin – 63-31 percent – voters say they think Biden would better handle race relations than the president. And the former vice president topped Trump by 14 points on handling the coronavirus and on leading the country during times of crisis. The president had a 5-point advantage over Biden on handling the economy.

The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS June 2-5, with 1,259 people nationwide questioned by live telephone operators. The survey’s overall sampling error is plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.