Published

Poll shows majority of Americans want vacant Supreme Court Justice seat filled after election

The poll’s finding was based on 950 likely voters surveyed

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Lindsey Graham says Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation process will begin October 12th

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham provides the schedule for Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation process.

A new poll released on Sunday shows that a majority of U.S. voters prefer to have the Supreme Court Justice seat left vacant by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be filled after the November election.

According to the data from a New York Times/Siena College survey, 56% of voters want the winner of the 2020 presidential election to nominate Ginsburg’s replacement. About 41% want President Trump to make that decision now.

President Donald Trump walks with Judge Amy Coney Barrett to a news conference to announce Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Sept. 26, in Washington. (AP)

The poll was conducted between Sept. 22 and 24, with 950 likely voters surveyed, and a 3.5% margin of error.

Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Saturday to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Republicans have vowed to move ahead with Barrett’s nomination. Democrats, meanwhile, have pointed to Senate Republicans’ refusal in 2016 – an election year – to move forward with President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nomination of Judge Merrick Garland after the death of Antonin Scalia.

Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Sunday laid out a detailed timeline of Barrett’s confirmation process starting Oct. 12.

“Then it will be up to [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell as to what to do with the nomination once it comes out of committee,” Graham told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Features.’

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.
