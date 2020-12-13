Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Dem Warnock hears from Black pastors about his abortion position

Warnock will face Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler on Jan. 5

More than two dozen Black pastors, many of them from Georgia, sent a letter Friday to Rev. Raphael Warnock, one of Georgia's Democratic Senate candidates, urging him to reconsider his stance on abortion heading into the January runoffs. 

    • More than two dozen Black pastors sent a letter to Georgia Senate runoff candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, urging him to reconsider his stance on abortion.
    • “Unborn Black, Brown and White lives are so much more than clumps of cells, burdensome inconveniences, or health problems,” the letter said.

“Unborn Black, Brown and White lives are so much more than clumps of cells, burdensome inconveniences, or health problems,” they wrote to the  Rev. Raphael Warnock. “They are sacred human persons endowed by God with inalienable dignity and worth. We implore you to uphold the Biblical defense of life and to fight against the systemic racism of abortion.”

Warnock’s campaign questioned how much the signatories actually had in common with the candidate, noting that the list included outspoken supporters of his runoff election opponent, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, as well as President Trump – pointing to Bishop Garland Hunt and Dr. Alveda King, a Fox News contributor, in particular.

