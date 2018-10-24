Politicians react to suspicious packages sent to Obama, Clinton, CNN

The suspicious packages sent to the homes of former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton and to the Time Warner Center in New York where —CNN is located — Wednesday elicited reactions from politicians across the aisle, many of whom condemned the incidents.

The packages sent to Obama and Clinton were identified by Secret Service officials as "potential explosive devices," and arrived after an explosive device was found at billionaire George Soros' home in Bedford, New York earlier this week. It's not immediately clear if the incidents are related.

Read on for a look at what politicians are saying about the incident.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence

"We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others. These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice," Vice President Mike Pence said in a statement posted to Twitter.

President Trump retweeted Pence, writing "I agree wholeheartedly!"

First Lady Melania Trump

“Mrs. Trump condemns all forms of threats and violence, and thanks law enforcement for their heroic efforts," First Lady Melania Trump's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said on behalf the first lady regarding the attempted attacks.

First Daughter Ivanka Trump

"I strongly condemn the attempted acts of violence against President Obama, the Clinton family, @CNN & others. There is no excuse—America is better than this. Gratitude to the @SecretService and law enforcement for all they do to keep this nation safe," First Daughter Ivanka Trump wrote on Twitter.

Hillary Clinton

Speaking from Florida, where Clinton is campaigning for Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee for governor in the state, Clinton said: "We are fine, thanks to the men and women of the secret service who intercepted the package addressed to us long before it made its way to our home."

Sen. Mitch McConnell

“I stand with all Americans in condemning today’s attempted acts of domestic terrorism. As we continue to learn more, Americans are united in gratitude for the first responders — the Secret Service, the Postal Service, and other law enforcement — who protect our leaders and public figures from such unconscionable acts," Senate Majority Leader and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in an emailed statement.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

“Violence against private citizens, public officials and media organizations has no place in our democracy. I am thankful for the bold and swift action of law enforcement to ensure no one was hurt,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wrote on Twitter.

Sen. Tim Kaine

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., wrote on Twitter that, "Attempting violence against public officials, private citizens, journalists, or anyone has no place in our free and lawful society."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders

"This is an ongoing situation that President Trump and his admin are monitoring closely. Our condemnation of these despicable acts certainly includes threats made to CNN as well as current or former public servants. These cowardly acts are unacceptable and won't be tolerated," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders wrote, also sharing a formal White House statement.

Sen. Bob Menendez

"Attacks and threats against anyone are wrong and un-American - be they the Clintons or Obamas or CNN or anyone you may disagree with. Thank you to law enforcement who risks their lives to address these threats and find and prosecute the perpetrators," Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., wrote on Twitter.

Sen. Dick Durbin

"I strongly condemn these targeted acts of attempted violence. This type of dangerous extremism is unacceptable, and I‘m thankful for the quick response from law enforcement officials to these threats," Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., wrote on Twitter.

Sen. Bob Casey Jr.

"I’m thankful to law enforcement who discovered these explosives. Whoever has engaged in these violent acts must be held fully accountable," Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., wrote.

Sen. John Thune

"Threats of violence toward any American are unacceptable. Whoever is responsible must be found and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. A huge thank you to law enforcement and first responders for all they do to keep us safe," Republican Sen. John Thune, of South Dakota, wrote on Twitter.

Rep. Steve Scalise

"These attempted attacks that have been made are beyond criminal, they are acts of pure terror. Violence and terror have no place in our politics or anywhere else in our society," wrote Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

