Political reaction pours in after Mueller report drop

The submission of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report to the Justice Department prompted a wave of reaction from the political world.

Attorney General William Barr notified key congressional leaders that Mueller finished his investigation in a letter late Friday, saying he could have a summary of the probe’s findings as soon as this weekend.

Much of the reaction – from lawmakers, presidential candidates and Trump allies – was focused on the timing of Barr’s full summary. Many urged the attorney general to release as much as possible, as soon as possible, to the public.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.:

“The attorney general said he intends to provide as much information as possible. As I have said previously, I sincerely hope he will do so as soon as he can, and with as much openness and transparency as possible.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.:

“It is imperative for Mr. Barr to make the full report public and provide its underlying documentation and findings to Congress,” the Democratic leadership said in a statement. “Attorney General Barr must not give President Trump, his lawyers or his staff any ‘sneak preview’ of Special Counsel Mueller’s findings or evidence, and the White House must not be allowed to interfere in decisions about what parts of those findings or evidence are made public.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.:

“A.G. Barr has confirmed the completion of the special counsel investigation. We look forward to getting the full Mueller report and related materials. Transparency and the public interest demand nothing less. The need for public faith in the rule of law must be the priority.”

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins, R-Ga.:

“I fully expect the Justice Department to release the special counsel’s report to this committee and to the public without delay and to the maximum extent permitted by law.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.:

“I have always believed it was important that Mr. Mueller be allowed to do his job without interference; and that has been accomplished.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said his panel would “subpoena Mueller” if they do not release evidence and a large majority of the report.

Senate Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Mark Warner, D-Va.:

“It is also critical that all documents related to the special counsel’s investigation be preserved and made available to the appropriate committees.”

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.:

“The reports that there will be no new indictments confirm what we’ve known all along: there was never any collusion with Russia.”

House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md.:

“I urge the attorney general to perform his duty to country and Constitution, ensure that this report is made available to a Congress and the public, and resist any attempt by the White House to interfere.”

Donald Trump Jr.: “#CollusionTruthers,” the president’s eldest son tweeted Friday.

Michael Avenatti:

“I am not at all surprised by the inquiry coming to a conclusion. And I have said all along that I believed the final report would be very anticlimactic.”

Jerome Corsi, Roger Stone associate:

“I feel vindicated. They offered me a plea deal which I thought was fraudulent. I did not knowingly and willfully give them information I knew was false. The fact is I wasn’t going to lie to keep myself out of prison. I did nothing wrong and it is clear I did nothing wrong or they would have prosecuted me.”