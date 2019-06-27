Police union calls Mayor Bill de Blasio 'full of sh--' for offering condolences after officer's suicide

The Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) attacked New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Twitter on Thursday, saying the 2020 candidate is "full of sh--" after he tweeted his condolences over the death of an officer on Long Island, and calling him out for comments made during Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate.

An off-duty Bronx police officer committed suicide in his home Thursday, the fourth to do so this month. De Blasio had this to say via Twitter following the news: "We're devastated by the news out of the NYPD this morning. An officer took his own life -- one of four in recent weeks. The job of protecting this city demands so much from the officers who serve. Our city is here for them."

BILL DE BLASIO CALLS FOR 70 PERCENT TAX RATE ON WEALTHY IN DEM DEBATE

The SBA responded to the tweet with its own: "Your full of sh--! You bashed every cop in the country last night in the DNC debate. You use cops for your own gain. Truth is you could care less about cops, so save the sympathy card for the clowns who believe your cr--."

During Wednesday night's Democratic debate, up against nine other presidential contenders, de Blasio alluded to unfair and disproportionate violence against minorities by police officers.

“I’ve had to have very, very serious talks with my son, Dante, about how to protect himself in the streets of our city … including the fact that he has to take special caution because there have been too many tragedies between young men and our police,” de Blasio said during the debate.

The president of the Police Benevolent Association (PBA), Patrick Lynch, released a statement condemning the mayor's remarks.

“Mayor de Blasio has apparently learned nothing over the past six years about the extremely damaging impact of anti-police rhetoric on both cops and the communities we serve,” Lynch said.“The hostile and dangerous environment we now face on the street is a direct result of the demonization of cops by de Blasio and other elected officials.”

Lynch added, “By rolling out that rhetoric again on a national stage, it’s clear he wants to take the country down the same path.”

De Blasio has drawn the ire of law enforcement throughout his tenure in office, facing the allegation that he doesn't have officers' backs.

In 2017, hundreds of officers turned their backs on the mayor as he delivered a eulogy at a slain officer's funeral.

Donald Trump Jr. seized on de Blasio's lack of popularity in his state as he tweeting during the debate, "Deblasio using anything that he has done in NYC as a model for the country isn't a winning plan ... just ask anyone in NYC."