New platform launched to help Republicans compete for crucial online fundraising

A veteran of political online fundraising unveiled Tuesday what he touted as a “revolutionary” Republican fundraising platform called Give.GOP.

“Give.GOP is a comprehensive, one-stop directory for conservatives to find and fund Republican campaigns,” Paul Dietzel told Fox News. "The bottom line is that Give.GOP helps donors more, and costs campaigns less."

TRUMP RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN AND RNC COMBINED RAISE A WHOPPING $105 MILLION THE PAST THREE MONTHS

Dietzel briefed key Republican campaign staff members, Republican Party officials and stakeholders on the new platform, which is now up and running. He said that Give.GOP is the only comprehensive directory for donors to find and donate directly to Republicans, which he spotlighted would empower millions to support Republican campaigns, committees and causes with a single click — regardless of what donation platform they use day-to-day.

Dietzel highlighted that if a donor contributes $100, Give.GOP will send $100 to the campaign, committee or cause, who will then receive $99.70 after all applicable bank and transfer fees. The platform allows donors to contribute to multiple campaigns or state party committees at once. And it creates nominee funds, allowing donors to contribute during contested primaries for Senate or the House to the eventual GOP nominee.

And he emphasized that “after a person donates on Give.GOP, Give.GOP can then show them similar campaigns to support….No other platform can do what Give.GOP can do.”

TRUMP AND RNC UNVEIL WINRED FUNDRAISING WEBSITE

This is all part of a robust Republican effort to get up to speed with Democrats in terms of online fundraising for party candidates across the country.

While President Trump has greatly outraised his potential 2020 Democratic presidential challengers -- announcing along with the Republican National Committee on Tuesday that they have $100 million cash on hand -- and the RNC has a large advantage in fundraising over the Democratic National Committee, Democrats still have had the edge in online small-dollar donations. That advantage was a contributing factor in their 2018 midterm election successes, when the Democrats took back control of the House of Representatives and picked up seven gubernatorial seats.

Just last month, Trump and the RNC unveiled a new online fundraising site to give his re-election campaign and other Republicans running in 2020 a new platform to compete with the Democrats in the battle for small-dollar campaign donations.

That new site – called WinRed – appeared to be the GOP’s response to the Democrats’ grassroots donation juggernaut ActBlue, which touts it brought in more than $174 million in the first fundraising quarter of this year.

The launch of WinRed marked the first time the GOP has had a single website for all of its candidates, from the president to down-ballot races.

Give.GOP is now another tool. Dietzel explained that while Give.GOP is not aligned with the Trump campaign and the RNC, it “is aligned with Republicans and Republican ideals.”

Noting that his new platform is “proudly collaborative, not competitive,” Dietzel said that “Give.GOP is built for grassroots donors where WinRed is a product for committees.”

And he highlighted that his new platform “is built with privacy and security in mind both for donors and campaigns.”

Dietzel said that Give.GOP “is not built to take your donor data. What we’re announcing is not built to harvest your personal information to track you and sell, swap, or share it with the highest bidder. What we’re announcing is a tool built for the millions of grassroots people across the country, donors who are ready for a better way to support like-minded candidates and for campaigns exhausted by the status quo.”

Dietzel – the grandson of the legendary college football coach by the same name – is the CEO of Anedot Inc., a leading fundraising software used by political campaigns, colleges and churches.