PHOTOS: Trump’s presidential moments captured by official White House photographers
The new book, TRUMP: The Presidential Photographs, features several hundred pictures of Donald Trump’s presidency through the lens of official White House photographers. Here are some of the photos included.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-1X.-StateofUniondetail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1February 4, 2020: Delivering the State of the Union.Shealah Craigheadhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-1X.-StateofUniondetail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-4X.-Trump-acquitted-WashPo-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1February 6, 2020: In the East Room of the White House, the President displays a copy of that morning’s Washington Post.D. Myles Cullenhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-4X.-Trump-acquitted-WashPo-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-5X.-India-trip-Taj-2.24.jpg?ve=1&tl=1February 24, 2020: Visiting the Taj Mahal, in Agra, India.Andrea Hankshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-5X.-India-trip-Taj-2.24.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-12X.-DT-address-3.11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1March 11, 2020: Addressing the nation from the Oval Office on the coronavirus outbreak.Joyce N. Boghosianhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-12X.-DT-address-3.11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig001_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1January 20, 2017: President-elect Donald Trump walks to take his seat for the inaugural swearing-in ceremony.Shealah Craigheadhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig001_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig005_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1January 26, 2017: Talking to members of the press in the President’s office aboard Air Force OneShealah Craigheadhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig005_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig024_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1March 21, 2017: Holding up a NASA jacket after signing S. 422, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Transition Authorization Act.Paul D. Williamshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig024_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig048_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1May 24, 2017: With the First Lady at the Sistine Chapel.Andrea Hankshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig048_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig068_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1November 5, 2017: Delivering remarks at Yokota Air Base.Shealah Craigheadhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig068_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig084_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1July 13, 2018: The President with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.Andrea Hankshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig084_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig096_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1October 15, 2018: In Lynn Haven, Florida, meeting with residents impacted by Hurricane Michael.Andrea Hankshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig096_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig180_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1June 30, 2019: Shaking hands with Kim Jong Un at the Korean Demilitarized Zone.Shealah Craigheadhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig180_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 11