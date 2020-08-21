Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World Politics

PHOTOS: Trump’s presidential moments captured by official White House photographers

The new book, TRUMP: The Presidential Photographs, features several hundred pictures of Donald Trump’s presidency through the lens of official White House photographers. Here are some of the photos included.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-1X.-StateofUniondetail.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    February 4, 2020: Delivering the State of the Union.
    Shealah Craighead
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-4X.-Trump-acquitted-WashPo-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    February 6, 2020: In the East Room of the White House, the President displays a copy of that morning’s Washington Post.
    D. Myles Cullen
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-5X.-India-trip-Taj-2.24.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    February 24, 2020: Visiting the Taj Mahal, in Agra, India.
    Andrea Hanks
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-12X.-DT-address-3.11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    March 11, 2020: Addressing the nation from the Oval Office on the coronavirus outbreak.
    Joyce N. Boghosian
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig001_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    January 20, 2017: President-elect Donald Trump walks to take his seat for the inaugural swearing-in ceremony.
    Shealah Craighead
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig005_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    January 26, 2017: Talking to members of the press in the President’s office aboard Air Force One
    Shealah Craighead
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig024_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    March 21, 2017: Holding up a NASA jacket after signing S. 422, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Transition Authorization Act.
    Paul D. Williams
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig048_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    May 24, 2017: With the First Lady at the Sistine Chapel.
    Andrea Hanks
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig068_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    November 5, 2017: Delivering remarks at Yokota Air Base.
    Shealah Craighead
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig084_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    July 13, 2018: The President with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.
    Andrea Hanks
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig096_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    October 15, 2018: In Lynn Haven, Florida, meeting with residents impacted by Hurricane Michael.
    Andrea Hanks
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/SS-Chap001_fig180_9780063011243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    June 30, 2019: Shaking hands with Kim Jong Un at the Korean Demilitarized Zone.
    Shealah Craighead
Image 1 of 11

Recommended