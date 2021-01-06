Expand / Collapse search
PHOTOS: Chaos erupts on Capitol Hill during Electoral College certification

Congress was locked down and lawmakers evacuated and the nation was stunned by unprecedented and shocking scenes after protesters stormed Capitol Hill as lawmakers met to certify the Electoral College votes.

    Trump supporters gathered outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.
    AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
    Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.
    AP Photo/Julio Cortez
    AP Photo/Julio Cortez
    Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
    AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
    People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
    AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
    AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
    Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
    AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
    AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
    AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
    U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber confront Trump supporters
    AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Police push back demonstrators trying to enter the U.S. Capitol.
    AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
    Authorities remove protesters from the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
    AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
    Authorities remove protesters from the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
    AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
    Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
    AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
    Members of the National Guard arrive to secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
    AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
