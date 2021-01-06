PHOTOS: Chaos erupts on Capitol Hill during Electoral College certification
Congress was locked down and lawmakers evacuated and the nation was stunned by unprecedented and shocking scenes after protesters stormed Capitol Hill as lawmakers met to certify the Electoral College votes.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Violence-Washington-Capitol-SS-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Trump supporters gathered outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.AP Photo/Jose Luis Maganahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Violence-Washington-Capitol-SS-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Violence-Washington-Capitol-SS-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.AP Photo/Julio Cortezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Violence-Washington-Capitol-SS-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Violence-Washington-Capitol-SS-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.AP Photo/Julio Cortezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Violence-Washington-Capitol-SS-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Violence-Washington-Capitol-SS-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhitehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Violence-Washington-Capitol-SS-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Violence-Washington-Capitol-SS-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.AP Photo/Andrew Harnikhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Violence-Washington-Capitol-SS-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Violence-Washington-Capitol-SS-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.AP Photo/Andrew Harnikhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Violence-Washington-Capitol-SS-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Violence-Washington-Capitol-SS-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.AP Photo/Jose Luis Maganahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Violence-Washington-Capitol-SS-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/SS-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.AP Photo/Jose Luis Maganahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/SS-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/SS-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.AP Photo/Andrew Harnikhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/SS-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/SS-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber confront Trump supportersAP Photo/Manuel Balce Cenetahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/SS-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/SS-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police push back demonstrators trying to enter the U.S. Capitol.AP Photo/Jose Luis Maganahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/SS-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Violence-Washington-Capitol-SS-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Authorities remove protesters from the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Violence-Washington-Capitol-SS-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Violence-Washington-Capitol-SS-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Authorities remove protesters from the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Violence-Washington-Capitol-SS-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Violence-Washington-Capitol-SS-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Violence-Washington-Capitol-SS-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/SS-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Members of the National Guard arrive to secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/SS-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
