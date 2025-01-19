Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Inauguration Day Eve: Photos
See photos of the preparations in ahead of the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
- President-elect Donald Trump participates in a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.read more
- Melania Trump and Usha Vance attend a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemeteryread more
- President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance participate in a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.read more
- The motorcade of President-elect Donald Trump crosses over the Memorial Bridge en route to a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.read more
- Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump show off their shoes as they wait to get inside Capital One Arena for a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration.read more
- Fencing stands in front of the U.S. Capitol.read more
- Capital One Arena fills up ahead of a Donald Trump's victory rally.read more
- U.S. President-elect Donald Trump shelters under an umbrella as rain falls.read more
- The entrance to the U.S. Capitol building is covered with a protective foil.read more
- Chairs are placed in front of the U.S. Capitol.read more
- Supporters wait to enter the Capital One Arena.read more
- Supporters lining up to attend President-elect Donald Trump's rally pass around a cutout of Donald Trump on a surfboard.read more
Inauguration Day Eve: Photos
See photos of the preparations in ahead of the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
Move Forward
- Inauguration Day Eve: Photos