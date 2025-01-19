Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    12 Images

    Inauguration Day Eve: Photos

    See photos of the preparations in ahead of the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

    Start Slideshow
  • President-elect Donald Trump
    President-elect Donald Trump participates in a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
    read more
    Evan Vucci/AP / AP Newsroom
  • Melania Trump and Usha Vance attend a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of the Inauguration of President-elect Trump
    Melania Trump and Usha Vance attend a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery 
    read more
    Carlos Barria/Reuters / Reuters
  • President-elect Trump lays a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of the Inauguration
    President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance participate in a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
    read more
    Evan Vucci/AP / AP Images
  • The motorcade of President-elect Donald Trump crosses over the Memorial Bridge en route to a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery
    The motorcade of President-elect Donald Trump crosses over the Memorial Bridge en route to a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
    read more
    Rod Lamkey, Jr./AP / AP Images
  • President-elect Trump supporters ahead of the Inauguration
    Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump show off their shoes as they wait to get inside Capital One Arena for a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration. 
    read more
    Mike Stewart/AP / AP Images
  • Fencing stands in front of the U.S. Capitol on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC
    Fencing stands in front of the U.S. Capitol.
    read more
    Eric Thayer/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Capital One Arena fills up ahead of a Donald Trump's victory rally
    Capital One Arena fills up ahead of a Donald Trump's victory rally. 
    read more
    Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • U.S. President-elect Donald Trump visits section 16 of Arlington National Cemetery
    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump shelters under an umbrella as rain falls.  
    read more
    Carlos Barria/Reuters / Reuters
  • The entrance to the U.S. Capitol building is covered with a protective foil a day before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated
    The entrance to the U.S. Capitol building is covered with a protective foil. 
    read more
    Jeenah Moon/Reuters / Reuters
  • Chairs are placed in front of the U.S. Capitol a day before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term
    Chairs are placed in front of the U.S. Capitol. 
    read more
    Jeenah Moon/Reuters / Reuters
  • Supporters wait to enter the venue ahead of a U.S. President-elect Donald Trump rally
    Supporters wait to enter the Capital One Arena. 
    read more
    Brian Snyder/Reuters / Reuters
  • Donald Trump supporters await entry to his Inauguration Day Eve rally
    Supporters lining up to attend President-elect Donald Trump's rally pass around a cutout of Donald Trump on a surfboard.
    read more
    The Image Direct for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Published
    12 Images

    Inauguration Day Eve: Photos

    See photos of the preparations in ahead of the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Inauguration Day Eve: Photos
  • President-elect Donald Trump
  • Melania Trump and Usha Vance attend a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of the Inauguration of President-elect Trump
  • President-elect Trump lays a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of the Inauguration
  • The motorcade of President-elect Donald Trump crosses over the Memorial Bridge en route to a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery
  • President-elect Trump supporters ahead of the Inauguration
  • Fencing stands in front of the U.S. Capitol on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC
  • Capital One Arena fills up ahead of a Donald Trump's victory rally
  • U.S. President-elect Donald Trump visits section 16 of Arlington National Cemetery
  • The entrance to the U.S. Capitol building is covered with a protective foil a day before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated
  • Chairs are placed in front of the U.S. Capitol a day before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term
  • Supporters wait to enter the venue ahead of a U.S. President-elect Donald Trump rally
  • Donald Trump supporters await entry to his Inauguration Day Eve rally
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 12