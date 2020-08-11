WH trade adviser Navarro says Americans' anger at each other over pandemic 'continues to puzzle me'

Americans are directing their anger about the coronavirus pandemic toward their fellow Americans rather than at the Chinese Communist Party where it belongs, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Tuesday.

"It continues to puzzle me eight months later, we know that China -- the Chinese Communist Party -- infected the United States with that virus," he said. "Yet, what we have now is a society seemingly divided against each other," he said.

Navarro claimed America will be able to rebound quicker from the pandemic if all of the negative sentiments directed inwardly were instead sent toward the Beijing government.

He added that for too long, China was only believed to be an economic threat to the United States due to job outsourcing and intellectual property theft by Chinese companies.

"But now, we've even gone beyond that [to] where they have infected us with a virus and killed over 160,000 Americans," Navarro said.

"What's weird to me, is it's, like, too politically incorrect on [the part of] a lot of the left-wing media to even assign any blame to the Chinese. It is bizarre."

Navarro described the CCP a brutal, authoritarian regime and reiterated that Trump, not Joe Biden, understands the true threat.

"In November [2019], the Chinese Communist Party spawned the virus, in December and January they hid it from the world behind the shield of the World Health Organization, and while they did that, they bought up all the PPE, masks gloves and goggles from all over the world."