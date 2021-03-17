Navarro: Top Biden admin officials 'compromised' by China, urges president to 'stand strong' against Beijing

More than 20 top officials in the Biden administration are ""compromised in some way ... by the Chinese Communist Party," former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told "Fox News Primetime" Wednesday.

NAVARRO: Over 90% of Americans now understand that communist China is an existential threat to this country. What's going to happen tomorrow in Alaska? I can tell you that the architecture of the Trump negotiations was what I have talked about many times as the 'seven deadly sins' of China. It's intellectual property theft, forced technology transfer, currency manipulation. We have to add several more sins at this point.

The Chinese Communist Party infected this nation with a deadly virus and spread a pandemic around the world. Will [Secretary of State] Tony Blinken confront the Chinese about that? Ask them to let us into those labs? Let's figure out how that [pandemic] started and charge them a bill ... Will they hold China accountable for the concentration camps that have 2 million Uyghurs behind bars, making products that wind up in our Walmarts, or sacrificing their organs that get shipped off to Europe to rich people? Will Blinken talk about that? Will Blinken lay a red line down in the sand and say 'No, you are not taking Taiwan on our watch'? I don’t think any of that is going to happen ... The sickest I’ve been over the last year, and it wasn't with the China virus, the sickest I have been is when I heard Joe Biden laugh and smile and say it's OK to put Uyghurs in concentration camps because China has different cultural norms.

I wear a badge of honor on my sleeve that I have been sanctioned by the Chinese Communist Party. If Biden bends to the pressure, and by the way, The Wall Street Journal is just as eager as the Communist Chinese Party is to dismantle Trump's tariffs. So it’s time to stand strong. Time to stand strong [against] the Chinese Communist Party. America wants that. Hear me, Joe Biden, on that.

