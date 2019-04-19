Peter King: Russia probe was a ‘coordinated effort’ to investigate Trump

The Russia probe was “a coordinated effort by certain people at the top level of the government” to go after President Trump that needs to be examined, Rep. Peter King said Friday.

A day after the release of the redacted Muller report, the Long Island Republican told Fox News' “America’s Newsroom” Friday that he questions why the investigation was launched in the first place.

King said as a member of the House Intelligence Committee which conducted its own probe into Russia meddling during the 2016 presidential election, he never saw any evidence “at all” of collusion.

“To launch a law enforcement investigation--they called it counter-intelligence--but it was a law enforcement investigation with wiretaps and everything else based on the flimsiest of evidence,” King said of the FBI's Russia probe.

He believes that for people like former FBI director James Comey and former Deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe, the investigation was just an excuse to probe Trump.

“This was to me a coordinated effort by certain people at top levels of the government and that should be investigated to find out how this came about,” King said.

“I would say the same thing if it was Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sander or anybody else,” he added.

King said it remains murky even now as to when the Russia probe began.

Even as Trump claimed vindication with the release of the Mueller report, King said there are certain things Muller left out of his 440-page document.

“He has in there that Russia wanted Trump to win,” King said. “From all that I’ve seen they never thought Donald Trump was going to win."

He added, “What they wanted to do was damaged Hillary Clinton because they thought she was going to win and they wanted to weaken her if she was the president.”